BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A staff member with the Indianapolis Colts has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

In a statement Thursday morning, the team said it was notified of the positive test result Thursday morning. The Colts are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m.

“The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol. The individual has self-quarantines and is under the care of team doctors,” the statement reads.

“The Colts will conduct today’s scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility. We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors,” the statement ends.

The Ravens reported Monday that a player had tested positive for coronavirus.

Running Back Marlon Humphrey later tweeted, “I got the Rona.”

I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 2, 2020

Humphrey had played in Sunday’s games against the Steelers and had also practiced with the team on Thursday and Friday.

Since then, the Baltimore Ravens have added seven players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.

Linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser were also put on the COVID list Tuesday, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Terrell Bonds.

These players were deemed to have been in close contact with Humphrey.

If they test negative for the virus through Saturday, they’ll be able to participate in the final walk-through and will travel with the team in Indianapolis, Coach John Harbaugh said.

Humphrey won’t play Sunday.

