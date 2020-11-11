ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are urging people to avoid any non-essential out-of-state travel to 35 states as coronavirus cases nationwide continue to climb and as the holidays approach.
During a news conference Tuesday evening, Gov. Larry Hogan outlined the details of an expanded travel advisory, under which Marylanders are strongly advised against traveling to any state with a positivity rate above 10% or any state with average case rates above 20 per 100,000 residents.
Those states, based on a list from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, are:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania*
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia*
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., are exempt from the recommendation, according to the order.
Anyone who travels out of the state should get a COVID-19 test upon returning to Maryland and self-quarantine until getting the results, officials recommend. Employees who cross state lines for work daily and whose employers have COVID-19 screening protocols don’t need to quarantine.
This story was initially published on Nov. 10, 2020.