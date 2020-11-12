BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison Thursday for a string of armed robberies at banks and liquor stores, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Anthony Eugene Wiggins pleaded guilty in December to five bank robberies and five armed robberies at liquor stores in Baltimore and Baltimore County between September 24, 2018, and November 15, 2018. Wiggins, who at the time of the robberies was on supervised release for a federal conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm, was also involved in an attempted armed robbery, officials said.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur called Wiggins “a walking crime spree,” adding Wiggins was able to get a ghost gun assembled from firearm parts, which he fired during two robberies.
After his release, Wiggins will spend five years on supervised release.