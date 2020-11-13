ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest single-day total since the coronavirus pandemic began, data from the state’s health department shows.

The record comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan warned the country is “experiencing an out of control spike across the United States and we are seeing widespread community transmission here in Maryland,” though the state’s metrics are better than most others, he added.

As of Friday, the state has seen 161,769 COVID-19 cases and 4,124 deaths, up 12 in the past day. The state’s calculation of the positivity rate continues to climb, up from 5.65% on Thursday to 5.87% on Friday.

Fifty-one more people are hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the total to 914. Of those, the health department reports 706 are in acute care and 208 are in intensive care.

The number of ICU cases is at its highest level since late June, while the number of total hospitalizations is at its highest since mid-June.

In total, the state has had 3,793,532 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,922,533 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 1,399 (29) Anne Arundel 13,751 (275) 12* Baltimore City 20,197 (503) 19* Baltimore County 23,682 (667) 24* Calvert 1,341 (29) 1* Caroline 798 (9) Carroll 2,615 (127) 3* Cecil 1,539 (36) 1* Charles 3,616 (102) 2* Dorchester 898 (13) Frederick 5,441 (132) 8* Garrett 240 (1) Harford 4,408 (81) 4* Howard 6,656 (125) 6* Kent 369 (24) 2* Montgomery 28,385 (862) 41* Prince George’s 35,666 (856) 24* Queen Anne’s 885 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 1,670 (60) Somerset 529 (8) Talbot 689 (7) Washington 2,875 (49) Wicomico 2,800 (54) Worcester 1,320 (30) 1* Data not available (19)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 6,461 10-19 14,384 (3) 20-29 30,844 (25) 1* 30-39 29,060 (53) 6* 40-49 25,562 (134) 3* 50-59 23,636 (334) 16* 60-69 15,815 (675) 14* 70-79 9,122 (1,028) 28* 80+ 6,885 (1,870) 81* Data not available (2) Female 85,101 (2,020) 75* Male 76,668 (2,104) 74*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 49,248 (1,661) 56* Asian (NH) 3,129 (151) 6* White (NH) 45,110 (1,776) 74* Hispanic 33,319 (468) 13* Other (NH) 7,524 (48) Data not available 23,439 (20)

