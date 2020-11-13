ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest single-day total since the coronavirus pandemic began, data from the state’s health department shows.
The record comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan warned the country is “experiencing an out of control spike across the United States and we are seeing widespread community transmission here in Maryland,” though the state’s metrics are better than most others, he added.
As of Friday, the state has seen 161,769 COVID-19 cases and 4,124 deaths, up 12 in the past day. The state’s calculation of the positivity rate continues to climb, up from 5.65% on Thursday to 5.87% on Friday.
Fifty-one more people are hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the total to 914. Of those, the health department reports 706 are in acute care and 208 are in intensive care.
The number of ICU cases is at its highest level since late June, while the number of total hospitalizations is at its highest since mid-June.
In total, the state has had 3,793,532 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,922,533 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,399
|(29)
|Anne Arundel
|13,751
|(275)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|20,197
|(503)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|23,682
|(667)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,341
|(29)
|1*
|Caroline
|798
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,615
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,539
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,616
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|898
|(13)
|Frederick
|5,441
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|240
|(1)
|Harford
|4,408
|(81)
|4*
|Howard
|6,656
|(125)
|6*
|Kent
|369
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|28,385
|(862)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|35,666
|(856)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|885
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,670
|(60)
|Somerset
|529
|(8)
|Talbot
|689
|(7)
|Washington
|2,875
|(49)
|Wicomico
|2,800
|(54)
|Worcester
|1,320
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(19)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,461
|10-19
|14,384
|(3)
|20-29
|30,844
|(25)
|1*
|30-39
|29,060
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|25,562
|(134)
|3*
|50-59
|23,636
|(334)
|16*
|60-69
|15,815
|(675)
|14*
|70-79
|9,122
|(1,028)
|28*
|80+
|6,885
|(1,870)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|85,101
|(2,020)
|75*
|Male
|76,668
|(2,104)
|74*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|49,248
|(1,661)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,129
|(151)
|6*
|White (NH)
|45,110
|(1,776)
|74*
|Hispanic
|33,319
|(468)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,524
|(48)
|Data not available
|23,439
|(20)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.