ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Over 1,000 Marylanders are now hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s data.

The state reported 2,149 new coronavirus cases overnight, the second highest daily increase of the pandemic as 169,805 total cases have been reported.

26 more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day since June.

It’s been two straight weeks of at least 1,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus went up to 1,046, up 61 since Monday. They were at 562 two weeks ago, but are now over 1,000 for the first time since June 7.

Of those, 255 are in ICU beds and 791 are in acute care.

In the last 24 hours, 27,740 people have been tested. Throughout the pandemic 3,922,306 have been tested in Maryland.

The statewide positivity rate went up again, now at 6.85%.

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to speak on more actions to fight the coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 1,771 (35) Anne Arundel 14,480 (276) 12* Baltimore City 21,186 (512) 19* Baltimore County 24,897 (671) 24* Calvert 1,388 (29) 1* Caroline 823 (9) Carroll 2,780 (128) 3* Cecil 1,669 (36) 1* Charles 3,790 (102) 2* Dorchester 918 (14) Frederick 5,703 (133) 8* Garrett 328 (1) Harford 4,828 (83) 4* Howard 6,945 (126) 6* Kent 376 (24) 2* Montgomery 29,571 (874) 41* Prince George’s 36,905 (870) 24* Queen Anne’s 937 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 1,771 (60) Somerset 575 (8) Talbot 719 (7) Washington 3,112 (54) Wicomico 2,956 (55) Worcester 1,377 (31) 1* Data not available (22)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 6,842 10-19 15,036 (3) 20-29 32,423 (26) 1* 30-39 30,500 (53) 6* 40-49 26,836 (137) 3* 50-59 24,922 (345) 16* 60-69 16,582 (678) 14* 70-79 9,549 (1,042) 28* 80+ 7,115 (1,900) 81* Data not available (2) Female 89,315 (2,049) 75* Male 80,490 (2,137) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 51,416 (1,684) 56* Asian (NH) 3,286 (155) 6* White (NH) 48,245 (1,800) 74* Hispanic 34,373 (471) 13* Other (NH) 7,874 (48) Data not available 24,611 (28)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.