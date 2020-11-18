COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,018 coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations continue to rise this week.

This marks the third day of over 2,000 cases in 24 hours since the pandemic began.

Ninety-eight more people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,144. Of those hospitalized, 270 are in ICU beds, up 15 since Tuesday; there are 874 in acute care.

It’s the highest level of ICU hospitalizations since June 17, Gov. Hogan said Wednesday morning.

Fifteen more Marylanders have died since Tuesday from the virus, state data shows.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate stayed flat Wednesday, going from 6.85% to 6.82%.

In the last 24 hours, 31,801 more coronavirus tests have been administered.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,889 (39)
Anne Arundel 14,660 (276) 12*
Baltimore City 21,409 (513) 19*
Baltimore County 25,253 (674) 24*
Calvert 1,402 (30) 1*
Caroline 825 (9)
Carroll 2,845 (129) 3*
Cecil 1,694 (36) 1*
Charles 3,831 (102) 2*
Dorchester 919 (14)
Frederick 5,778 (134) 8*
Garrett 366 (1)
Harford 4,959 (84) 4*
Howard 7,005 (126) 6*
Kent 377 (24) 2*
Montgomery 29,833 (875) 41*
Prince George’s 37,184 (875) 24*
Queen Anne’s 946 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,786 (60)
Somerset 584 (8)
Talbot 723 (7)
Washington 3,187 (55)
Wicomico 2,992 (55)
Worcester 1,376 (32) 1*
Data not available (17) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,944
10-19 15,221 (3)
20-29 32,786 (26) 1*
30-39 30,859 (53) 6*
40-49 27,146 (137) 3*
50-59 25,229 (346) 16*
60-69 16,782 (679) 14*
70-79 9,676 (1,047) 29*
80+ 7,180 (1,908) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 90,376 (2,054) 76*
Male 81,447 (2,147) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 51,959 (1,687) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,333 (155) 6*
White (NH) 49,109 (1,814) 74*
Hispanic 34,622 (472) 13*
Other (NH) 7,964 (48)
Data not available 24,836 (25) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

