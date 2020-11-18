ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,018 coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations continue to rise this week.
This marks the third day of over 2,000 cases in 24 hours since the pandemic began.
Ninety-eight more people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,144. Of those hospitalized, 270 are in ICU beds, up 15 since Tuesday; there are 874 in acute care.
It’s the highest level of ICU hospitalizations since June 17, Gov. Hogan said Wednesday morning.
Fifteen more Marylanders have died since Tuesday from the virus, state data shows.
The state’s calculation of its positivity rate stayed flat Wednesday, going from 6.85% to 6.82%.
In the last 24 hours, 31,801 more coronavirus tests have been administered.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,889
|(39)
|Anne Arundel
|14,660
|(276)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|21,409
|(513)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|25,253
|(674)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,402
|(30)
|1*
|Caroline
|825
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,845
|(129)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,694
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,831
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|919
|(14)
|Frederick
|5,778
|(134)
|8*
|Garrett
|366
|(1)
|Harford
|4,959
|(84)
|4*
|Howard
|7,005
|(126)
|6*
|Kent
|377
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|29,833
|(875)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|37,184
|(875)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|946
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,786
|(60)
|Somerset
|584
|(8)
|Talbot
|723
|(7)
|Washington
|3,187
|(55)
|Wicomico
|2,992
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,376
|(32)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,944
|10-19
|15,221
|(3)
|20-29
|32,786
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|30,859
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|27,146
|(137)
|3*
|50-59
|25,229
|(346)
|16*
|60-69
|16,782
|(679)
|14*
|70-79
|9,676
|(1,047)
|29*
|80+
|7,180
|(1,908)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|90,376
|(2,054)
|76*
|Male
|81,447
|(2,147)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|51,959
|(1,687)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,333
|(155)
|6*
|White (NH)
|49,109
|(1,814)
|74*
|Hispanic
|34,622
|(472)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,964
|(48)
|Data not available
|24,836
|(25)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.