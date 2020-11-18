1.5 Gallon Old Bay Hot Sauce Dispenser Goes On Sale WednesdayThe company behind the iconic seasoning has now created a 1.5-gallon dispenser for its limited-edition Old Bay hot sauce.

WATCH: Baby Chimp At Maryland Zoo Sees Reflection For First TimeThe Maryland Zoo's newest chimpanzee reached a milestone Tuesday: she is now able to stare and focus on certain objects, including her own reflection.

WATCH: Maryland Soldiers Reunited With Families Outside M&T Bank StadiumMore than 140 Maryland soldiers were reunited with their families outside M&T Bank Stadium after spending a year overseas.

Six Flags America Still Holding Holiday In The Park Winter Festival Despite COVID-19 PandemicLooking for something to do with the family this holiday season? Six Flags America's annual Holiday in the Park winter festival is returning for its fifth year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where You Can Get A Dine-In Or Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner In Baltimore This YearIf you're not looking to cook, these Baltimore restaurants have you covered.

4MyCity Is Trying To Feed 8,000 Baltimore-Region Families For Thanksgiving. Here's How You Can HelpA local non-profit is trying to feed 4,000 families for Thanksgiving this year. Amidst a global pandemic, unemployment, struggling families might need food now more than ever, so 4MyCity is stepping up to help.