ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new actions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state after for the second time this month, the daily case numbers have surpassed 2,000.

To help manage the COVID spread, Hogan announced that effective Friday, Nov. 20 bars, restaurants and other establishments will have to close at 10 p.m.

Indoor capacity will also be decreased to 50% at retail businesses, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs.

MORE FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

‘This Is Not The Flu. It’s Not Fake News’ | Gov. Larry Hogan Pleads With Marylanders To Help Prevent The Spread Of COVID

A new order will also restrict visitation at hospitals and nursing homes and fans will not be allowed at public stadiums.

“I want to remind Marylanders that we remain in a state of emergency,” Hogan said.

Masks are still required in all public locations indoors and also required outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible. In Baltimore, masks are required outdoors no matter what.

“This is not the flu. It’s not fake news. It’s not going to magically disappear just because we’re all tired of it and we want our normal lives back,” Hogan said during a press conference Tuesday. “We are in a war right now and the virus is winning.”

“Now, more than ever, I’m pleading with the people of our state to stand together, a while longer,” he continued. “To help us battle this surging virus, your family and friends are counting on you. Your neighbors are counting on you and your fellow Marylanders are counting on you to stay Maryland strong.”

11) STADIUMS AND RACETRACKS. Effective Friday, November 20 at 5pm, fans will no longer be permitted at any professional or collegiate stadiums or racetracks. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) November 17, 2020

WJZ is live on air and on WJZ.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.