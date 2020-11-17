COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Highest Since June, Over 2K New Cases Reported Overnight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:assault, Cold Stone Creamery, Crime, Edgewater, Maryland, Maryland News

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been arrested in the Cold Stone creamery assault on November 7 and another suspect is still wanted.

Two people allegedly assaulted employees after refusing to wear masks at a Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater.

Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun Opanuga. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

RELATED COVERAGE:

Musaab Abdul Ali. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun Opanuga, 26, of Bowie, was arrested on November 13 and charged for her involvement in the assault, police said.

Another suspect, Musaab Abdul Ali, 35, of Washington, D.C., is still wanted.

Nythia Davis told WJZ she was working with an employee when two customers, a man and a woman, came into the shop. Things escalated when Davis told the duo she was going to call the police.

Davis said both she and her coworker were left on the sidewalk with black eyes and multiple broken bones in their face, and that the suspects escaped before police got there.

This story was originally posted on Nov. 16. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments (2)
  1. Tyree says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:33 am

    And they wonder why COVID rates are 4 times higher in minority communities, well here’s you answer.

    Reply
  2. Slinky says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:57 am

    And president-erect Bidet wants to open the refugee floodgates again. Swell.

    Reply

