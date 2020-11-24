COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 32 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,300 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the state reports another day of more than 1,600 new cases in the state.

According to officials, a total of 185,464 positive coronavirus cases have been reported over the span of the pandemic, with 1,667 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations numbers also jumped with 65 new hospitalizations bringing the total to 1,341. It’s the highest it’s been since late April and early May when for several days hospitalizations peaked at more than 1,700. The last time this number has was this high was on May 28.

Of the total hospitalized, 314 are in the ICU.

Thirty-two more Maryland have also died from this deadly virus, bringing the total to 4,325.

>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The statewide positivity rate slightly dropped to 6.6% Tuesday.

More than 4.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered in Maryland over the span of the pandemic with 2,066,560 being negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,593 (59)
Anne Arundel 15,715 (284) 12*
Baltimore City 23,087 (525) 20*
Baltimore County 27,402 (686) 25*
Calvert 1,495 (32) 1*
Caroline 890 (10)
Carroll 3,092 (131) 3*
Cecil 1,923 (37) 3*
Charles 4,104 (102) 2*
Dorchester 970 (15)
Frederick 6,267 (138) 8*
Garrett 545 (4)
Harford 5,600 (89) 4*
Howard 7,542 (130) 6*
Kent 413 (24) 2*
Montgomery 31,622 (893) 42*
Prince George’s 39,297 (884) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,033 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,983 (61)
Somerset 761 (8)
Talbot 781 (7)
Washington 3,710 (61)
Wicomico 3,214 (57)
Worcester 1,425 (35) 1*
Data not available (27) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,609
10-19 16,515 (3)
20-29 35,360 (26) 1*
30-39 33,239 (53) 6*
40-49 29,224 (140) 3*
50-59 27,328 (351) 17*
60-69 18,110 (695) 15*
70-79 10,419 (1,082) 29*
80+ 7,660 (1,973) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 97,557 (2,114) 78*
Male 87,907 (2,211) 78*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 55,775 (1,710) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,625 (157) 6*
White (NH) 54,600 (1,900) 79*
Hispanic 36,218 (476) 13*
Other (NH) 8,520 (50)
Data not available 26,726 (32) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply