ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,300 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the state reports another day of more than 1,600 new cases in the state.
According to officials, a total of 185,464 positive coronavirus cases have been reported over the span of the pandemic, with 1,667 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations numbers also jumped with 65 new hospitalizations bringing the total to 1,341. It’s the highest it’s been since late April and early May when for several days hospitalizations peaked at more than 1,700. The last time this number has was this high was on May 28.
Of the total hospitalized, 314 are in the ICU.
Thirty-two more Maryland have also died from this deadly virus, bringing the total to 4,325.
The statewide positivity rate slightly dropped to 6.6% Tuesday.
More than 4.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered in Maryland over the span of the pandemic with 2,066,560 being negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,593
|(59)
|Anne Arundel
|15,715
|(284)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|23,087
|(525)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|27,402
|(686)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,495
|(32)
|1*
|Caroline
|890
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,092
|(131)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,923
|(37)
|3*
|Charles
|4,104
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|970
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,267
|(138)
|8*
|Garrett
|545
|(4)
|Harford
|5,600
|(89)
|4*
|Howard
|7,542
|(130)
|6*
|Kent
|413
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|31,622
|(893)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|39,297
|(884)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,033
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,983
|(61)
|Somerset
|761
|(8)
|Talbot
|781
|(7)
|Washington
|3,710
|(61)
|Wicomico
|3,214
|(57)
|Worcester
|1,425
|(35)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,609
|10-19
|16,515
|(3)
|20-29
|35,360
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|33,239
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|29,224
|(140)
|3*
|50-59
|27,328
|(351)
|17*
|60-69
|18,110
|(695)
|15*
|70-79
|10,419
|(1,082)
|29*
|80+
|7,660
|(1,973)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|97,557
|(2,114)
|78*
|Male
|87,907
|(2,211)
|78*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|55,775
|(1,710)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,625
|(157)
|6*
|White (NH)
|54,600
|(1,900)
|79*
|Hispanic
|36,218
|(476)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,520
|(50)
|Data not available
|26,726
|(32)
|1*
