COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2,600 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Highest Levels Since May
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,697 new coronavirus cases overnight Wednesday and 38 new deaths as the surge continues across the state and the country.

There are now 188,161 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the state since the pandemic began. At this time, 4,363 Marylanders have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations jump up again, now at 1,406 with 65 new cases added. Hospitalization levels like this haven’t been seen in Maryland since mid-May, the highest since May 20. Of those hospitalized, 308 are in ICU beds and 1,098 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is down .08% to 6.52%.

More than 4.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began, with 45,515 tested in the last 24 hours.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,734 (60)
Anne Arundel 15,939 (285) 12*
Baltimore City 23,361 (528) 20*
Baltimore County 27,780 (692) 25*
Calvert 1,521 (32) 1*
Caroline 902 (10)
Carroll 3,135 (131) 3*
Cecil 1,944 (37) 3*
Charles 4,158 (103) 2*
Dorchester 970 (15)
Frederick 6,385 (138) 8*
Garrett 612 (4)
Harford 5,714 (91) 4*
Howard 7,638 (131) 6*
Kent 416 (23) 2*
Montgomery 32,005 (894) 42*
Prince George’s 39,790 (888) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,045 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,012 (61)
Somerset 777 (8)
Talbot 786 (7)
Washington 3,847 (63)
Wicomico 3,261 (58)
Worcester 1,429 (35) 1*
Data not available (43)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,771
10-19 16,751 (3)
20-29 35,858 (26) 1*
30-39 33,703 (53) 6*
40-49 29,630 (139) 3*
50-59 27,738 (351) 17*
60-69 18,383 (698) 15*
70-79 10,576 (1,097) 28*
80+ 7,751 (1,994) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 99,031 (2,138) 78*
Male 89,130 (2,225) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 56,544 (1,715) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,669 (158) 6*
White (NH) 55,720 (1,916) 79*
Hispanic 36,545 (477) 13*
Other (NH) 8,618 (49)
Data not available 27,065 (48)

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

