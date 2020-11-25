ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,697 new coronavirus cases overnight Wednesday and 38 new deaths as the surge continues across the state and the country.
There are now 188,161 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the state since the pandemic began. At this time, 4,363 Marylanders have died from the virus.
Hospitalizations jump up again, now at 1,406 with 65 new cases added. Hospitalization levels like this haven’t been seen in Maryland since mid-May, the highest since May 20. Of those hospitalized, 308 are in ICU beds and 1,098 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is down .08% to 6.52%.
More than 4.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began, with 45,515 tested in the last 24 hours.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,734
|(60)
|Anne Arundel
|15,939
|(285)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|23,361
|(528)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|27,780
|(692)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,521
|(32)
|1*
|Caroline
|902
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,135
|(131)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,944
|(37)
|3*
|Charles
|4,158
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|970
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,385
|(138)
|8*
|Garrett
|612
|(4)
|Harford
|5,714
|(91)
|4*
|Howard
|7,638
|(131)
|6*
|Kent
|416
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|32,005
|(894)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|39,790
|(888)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,045
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,012
|(61)
|Somerset
|777
|(8)
|Talbot
|786
|(7)
|Washington
|3,847
|(63)
|Wicomico
|3,261
|(58)
|Worcester
|1,429
|(35)
|1*
|Data not available
|(43)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,771
|10-19
|16,751
|(3)
|20-29
|35,858
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|33,703
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|29,630
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|27,738
|(351)
|17*
|60-69
|18,383
|(698)
|15*
|70-79
|10,576
|(1,097)
|28*
|80+
|7,751
|(1,994)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|99,031
|(2,138)
|78*
|Male
|89,130
|(2,225)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|56,544
|(1,715)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,669
|(158)
|6*
|White (NH)
|55,720
|(1,916)
|79*
|Hispanic
|36,545
|(477)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,618
|(49)
|Data not available
|27,065
|(48)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.