ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County received $2 million in eviction protection grants from the state of Maryland.
The Community Development Block Grant funding will be distributed through the Howard County Community Action Council and provide up to 6 months of rental assistance to households that experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.
Applications for households to receive funding are forthcoming.
“As we continue to battle the second wave of this virus, we must put into place adequate support programs and infrastructure to make sure no one falls through the cracks,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “With more than 23,000 renters in the county, the need for rental assistance and eviction prevention has exceeded the already $3.5 million in relief we’ve allocated to date. I’m thankful to the Governor for providing this additional funding to ensure that our residents stay safe and housed for the next several months.”
So far, Howard County already allocated $1.6 million in CARES Act funding and $1.9 million in funds to support rental assistance and eviction relief.
Gov. Larry Hogan awarded just over $19 million in “Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership Grants” across 17 local jurisdictions Monday.
Back in March, the governor issued an emergency order that prohibits Maryland courts from ordering the eviction of any tenant who cannot pay rent as a result of the pandemic.
