ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,319 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise Thursday morning.
This is the 23rd day straight of new cases at or above 1,000. It’s also the sixth highest pandemic daily total.
There have now been 190,480 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-nine more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,392 deaths in the state.
Forty-seven more hospitalizations are reported Thursday, a total of 1,453- the highest number since May 17. Of those, 339 are in ICU beds and 1,114 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went down by 0.14%, now at 6.38%.
More than 4.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered throughout the pandemic, with 41,771 tests done in the last 24 hours.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,830
|(64)
|Anne Arundel
|16,114
|(286)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|23,682
|(534)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|28,146
|(697)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,528
|(35)
|1*
|Caroline
|919
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,174
|(132)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,979
|(39)
|3*
|Charles
|4,184
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|988
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,485
|(138)
|8*
|Garrett
|657
|(4)
|Harford
|5,805
|(91)
|4*
|Howard
|7,803
|(133)
|6*
|Kent
|425
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|32,259
|(897)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|40,095
|(896)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,049
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,028
|(61)
|Somerset
|810
|(8)
|Talbot
|793
|(7)
|Washington
|3,982
|(69)
|Wicomico
|3,305
|(59)
|Worcester
|1,440
|(35)
|1*
|Data not available
|(30)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,886
|10-19
|16,947
|(3)
|20-29
|36,275
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|34,097
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|29,995
|(140)
|3*
|50-59
|28,056
|(355)
|17*
|60-69
|18,590
|(702)
|15*
|70-79
|10,725
|(1,102)
|28*
|80+
|7,909
|(2,009)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|100,291
|(2,150)
|78*
|Male
|90,189
|(2,242)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|57,241
|(1,725)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,730
|(158)
|6*
|White (NH)
|56,850
|(1,938)
|79*
|Hispanic
|36,842
|(481)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,743
|(50)
|Data not available
|27,074
|(40)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.