COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Keep Rising
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,319 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise Thursday morning.

This is the 23rd day straight of new cases at or above 1,000. It’s also the sixth highest pandemic daily total.

There have now been 190,480 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-nine more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,392 deaths in the state.

Forty-seven more hospitalizations are reported Thursday, a total of 1,453- the highest number since May 17. Of those, 339 are in ICU beds and 1,114 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went down by 0.14%, now at 6.38%.

More than 4.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered throughout the pandemic, with 41,771 tests done in the last 24 hours.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,830 (64)
Anne Arundel 16,114 (286) 12*
Baltimore City 23,682 (534) 20*
Baltimore County 28,146 (697) 25*
Calvert 1,528 (35) 1*
Caroline 919 (10)
Carroll 3,174 (132) 3*
Cecil 1,979 (39) 3*
Charles 4,184 (103) 2*
Dorchester 988 (15)
Frederick 6,485 (138) 8*
Garrett 657 (4)
Harford 5,805 (91) 4*
Howard 7,803 (133) 6*
Kent 425 (23) 2*
Montgomery 32,259 (897) 42*
Prince George’s 40,095 (896) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,049 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,028 (61)
Somerset 810 (8)
Talbot 793 (7)
Washington 3,982 (69)
Wicomico 3,305 (59)
Worcester 1,440 (35) 1*
Data not available (30)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,886
10-19 16,947 (3)
20-29 36,275 (26) 1*
30-39 34,097 (53) 6*
40-49 29,995 (140) 3*
50-59 28,056 (355) 17*
60-69 18,590 (702) 15*
70-79 10,725 (1,102) 28*
80+ 7,909 (2,009) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 100,291 (2,150) 78*
Male 90,189 (2,242) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 57,241 (1,725) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,730 (158) 6*
White (NH) 56,850 (1,938) 79*
Hispanic 36,842 (481) 13*
Other (NH) 8,743 (50)
Data not available 27,074 (40)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

