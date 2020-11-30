COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,923 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations reached the highest level since May and the state reports its first COVID-19 death of a child under 10.

The state has recorded 198,370 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Sixteen more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours from the virus, a total of 4,486.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Hospitalizations pushed up again by 66, now at 1,527- the most since May 14. Of those, 344 are in ICU beds and 1,183 are in acute care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is up again, now at 6.86%.

Maryland administered 27,350 coronavirus tests over the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 3,168 (72)
Anne Arundel 16,742 (286) 12*
Baltimore City 24,521 (547) 20*
Baltimore County 29,315 (710) 25*
Calvert 1,598 (36) 1*
Caroline 972 (10)
Carroll 3,327 (133) 3*
Cecil 2,109 (40) 2*
Charles 4,391 (103) 2*
Dorchester 1,011 (15)
Frederick 6,871 (142) 8*
Garrett 755 (5)
Harford 6,099 (94) 4*
Howard 8,155 (140) 6*
Kent 448 (23) 2*
Montgomery 33,400 (912) 42*
Prince George’s 41,297 (906) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,097 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,153 (62)
Somerset 918 (9)
Talbot 819 (7)
Washington 4,281 (71)
Wicomico 3,440 (59)
Worcester 1,483 (37) 1*
Data not available (41) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 8,278 (1)
10-19 17,674 (3)
20-29 37,772 (26) 1*
30-39 35,412 (53) 6*
40-49 31,149 (139) 3*
50-59 29,273 (361) 18*
60-69 19,367 (717) 14*
70-79 11,205 (1,126) 28*
80+ 8,240 (2,058) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 104,457 (2,187) 78*
Male 93,913 (2,299) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 59,359 (1,750) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,937 (160) 6*
White (NH) 60,009 (1,991) 78*
Hispanic 37,766 (488) 13*
Other (NH) 9,043 (50)
Data not available 28,256 (47) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply