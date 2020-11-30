ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,923 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations reached the highest level since May and the state reports its first COVID-19 death of a child under 10.
The state has recorded 198,370 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Sixteen more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours from the virus, a total of 4,486.
Hospitalizations pushed up again by 66, now at 1,527- the most since May 14. Of those, 344 are in ICU beds and 1,183 are in acute care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is up again, now at 6.86%.
Maryland administered 27,350 coronavirus tests over the last 24 hours.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|3,168
|(72)
|Anne Arundel
|16,742
|(286)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|24,521
|(547)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|29,315
|(710)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,598
|(36)
|1*
|Caroline
|972
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,327
|(133)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,109
|(40)
|2*
|Charles
|4,391
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|1,011
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,871
|(142)
|8*
|Garrett
|755
|(5)
|Harford
|6,099
|(94)
|4*
|Howard
|8,155
|(140)
|6*
|Kent
|448
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|33,400
|(912)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|41,297
|(906)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,097
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,153
|(62)
|Somerset
|918
|(9)
|Talbot
|819
|(7)
|Washington
|4,281
|(71)
|Wicomico
|3,440
|(59)
|Worcester
|1,483
|(37)
|1*
|Data not available
|(41)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|8,278
|(1)
|10-19
|17,674
|(3)
|20-29
|37,772
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|35,412
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|31,149
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|29,273
|(361)
|18*
|60-69
|19,367
|(717)
|14*
|70-79
|11,205
|(1,126)
|28*
|80+
|8,240
|(2,058)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|104,457
|(2,187)
|78*
|Male
|93,913
|(2,299)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|59,359
|(1,750)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,937
|(160)
|6*
|White (NH)
|60,009
|(1,991)
|78*
|Hispanic
|37,766
|(488)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|9,043
|(50)
|Data not available
|28,256
|(47)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.