WJZ HOLIDAY SPECIALWatch the Monument Lighting in Baltimore tonight at 7:30 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Christmas, Downtown Partnership, Holidays 2020, Local TV, Monument Lighting, Talkers, WJZ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s annual monument lighting is tonight and you can watch it with us on WJZ.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announced last month the 49th Annual Monument Lighting will be held virtually, like many things in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead you can watch the holiday light on WJZ Thursday at 7:30 p.m. It will be on-air and online. 

“The holidays are a time to come together which is something we all need this year. Unfortunately, large-scale in-person events aren’t advisable during the pandemic,” said Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President, Shelonda Stokes. “I want to thank our partners at WJZ who are making sure the Holiday Spectacular will be the best screen time any of us have this year.”

Normally, the monument lighting draws tens of thousands of spectators to holiday village with stage performances and a fireworks finale.

Morgan State Choir, Cal Ripken, Gayle King, Duff Goldman, Tony Award winner Andre De Shields and more will be featured at the lighting.

We hope you join us tonight at 7:30 p.m. Happy Holidays!

CBS Baltimore Staff

