COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New COVID Record With Nearly 3.8K New Cases In One Day
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under:Baltimore restaurants, Cindy Lou's Fish House, coronavirus and business, holiday 2020, Ivy Hotel, Local TV, Magdalena Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local restaurants are mixing-up treats and drumming up the excitement, to get you in the holiday spirit.

At Magdalena Restaurant at the Ivy Hotel in Baltimore, they’ve got a classic version of egg nog called “Santa’s night cap” specifically for the monument lighting.

This special egg nog, Santa’s night cap, can be found at Magdalena Restaurant in the Ivy Hotel

It looks and tastes like ice cream!

They’re also rolling out new menu items that cross all borders with local and international twists.

“It’s going to be different everywhere, but we are still going to try to celebrate,” said Chef Mark Levy, of Magdalena Restaurant.

Restaurants have been hit hard this year.

“This is a great opportunity to let people know,” said Shelonda Stokes, the president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “Now is the time to double down and support them.”

ICYMI: Watch the 49th Annual Monument Lighting In Baltimore

At Harbor Point, Cindy Lou’s Fish House recently opened. One of their featured items includes great rockfish out of the Bay.

It’s all about local comfort.

The peanut butter chocolate dessert from Cindy Lou’s Fish House.

“If everything else doesn’t make you happy, the peanut butter chocolate at the end, said Tony Foreman of Cindy Lou’s Fish House. “That’s just the best pastry.”

Pop-Up Shop Helps Struggling Baltimore Businesses During Holiday Shopping Season

“Happiness,” Foreman continued. “The origin of the menu is like happiness when I was a kid.”

Local restaurants, bringing people together while being mindful of the pandemic.

“To health, happiness and a better new year,” said bartender Nicole Sullivan of Magdalena.

To that, we say “chin chin.”

Ava-joye Burnett

Comments

Leave a Reply