BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local restaurants are mixing-up treats and drumming up the excitement, to get you in the holiday spirit.

At Magdalena Restaurant at the Ivy Hotel in Baltimore, they’ve got a classic version of egg nog called “Santa’s night cap” specifically for the monument lighting.

It looks and tastes like ice cream!

They’re also rolling out new menu items that cross all borders with local and international twists.

“It’s going to be different everywhere, but we are still going to try to celebrate,” said Chef Mark Levy, of Magdalena Restaurant.

Restaurants have been hit hard this year.

“This is a great opportunity to let people know,” said Shelonda Stokes, the president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “Now is the time to double down and support them.”

ICYMI: Watch the 49th Annual Monument Lighting In Baltimore

At Harbor Point, Cindy Lou’s Fish House recently opened. One of their featured items includes great rockfish out of the Bay.

It’s all about local comfort.

“If everything else doesn’t make you happy, the peanut butter chocolate at the end, said Tony Foreman of Cindy Lou’s Fish House. “That’s just the best pastry.”

Pop-Up Shop Helps Struggling Baltimore Businesses During Holiday Shopping Season

“Happiness,” Foreman continued. “The origin of the menu is like happiness when I was a kid.”

Local restaurants, bringing people together while being mindful of the pandemic.

“To health, happiness and a better new year,” said bartender Nicole Sullivan of Magdalena.

To that, we say “chin chin.”