ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added nearly 3,200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, reaching the second largest single-day new case total since the pandemic began, according to the Maryland State Health Department.
This comes just one day after Maryland reached the largest single-day new case total on Friday.
The state added 3,193 new cases, bringing the total to 212,384 confirmed cases. The positivity rate rose slightly by 0.04%, bringing the rate to 8.04%.
Twenty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,659.
Four more people have been hospitalized, according to the data, which brings the total to 1,598 currently hospitalized. 1,219 of those hospitalized are in acute care, while 379 are in intensive care.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 4,637,128 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 2,210,796 tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|3,933
|(87)
|Anne Arundel
|17,958
|(291)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|25,952
|(571)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|31,077
|(738)
|26*
|Calvert
|1,705
|(38)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,039
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,594
|(139)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,347
|(49)
|2*
|Charles
|4,666
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|1,061
|(17)
|Frederick
|7,577
|(146)
|8*
|Garrett
|943
|(9)
|Harford
|6,519
|(105)
|4*
|Howard
|8,719
|(147)
|6*
|Kent
|500
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|35,538
|(935)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|43,635
|(924)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,191
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,335
|(66)
|Somerset
|1,151
|(9)
|Talbot
|872
|(7)
|Washington
|4,890
|(82)
|Wicomico
|3,619
|(60)
|Worcester
|1,563
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(39)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|8,945
|(1)
|10-19
|18,896
|(3)
|20-29
|40,337
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|37,798
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|33,229
|(145)
|4*
|50-59
|31,464
|(369)
|20*
|60-69
|20,849
|(733)
|14*
|70-79
|12,111
|(1,173)
|29*
|80+
|8,755
|(2,151)
|87*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|111,749
|(2,266)
|80*
|Male
|100,635
|(2,393)
|81*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|63,046
|(1,806)
|58*
|Asian (NH)
|4,202
|(167)
|7*
|White (NH)
|65,224
|(2,101)
|79*
|Hispanic
|39,556
|(494)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|9,612
|(48)
|Data not available
|30,744
|(43)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.