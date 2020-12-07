BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those hoping to see a white Christmas in Maryland this year may be disappointed.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compiled records that show the likelihood of at least one inch of snow being on the ground on December 25 based on data from 1981 through 2010.
The conclusion: the Baltimore area has around a 10% chance of seeing a White Christmas, with areas north and west of the city seeing chances reaching around 25%.
The Eastern Shore has a less than 10% chance of seeing a White Christmas, but those wanting to see fresh powder may not have to leave the state; the mountains of Garrett County have a 63% chance of snow for Santa’s arrival.
In October, NOAA released its winter outlook that showed much of the country, including Maryland, has a higher chance of seeing warmer-than-average temperatures.
Maryland sees an average of three inches of snow each December.
Check out the interactive probability map here.
