ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Any Maryland healthcare professional will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines once they become available after the state’s Department of Health issued a new order Tuesday.
“Today the Maryland Department of Health has issued an order, which expands the scope of practice for licensed providers, so that any healthcare professional, including all doctors, nurses paramedics and pharmacists will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines, with appropriate training and under proper supervision,” Gov. Larry Hogan announced.
“Today’s order also provides that healthcare providers who are already capable of performing vaccinations may prepare and administer COVID-19 vaccines at state-designated vaccination sites,” he said.
According to Hogan, there will only be 155,000 doses of the vaccine with the possibility of perhaps 300,000 by year’s end.
The vaccine could be available as early as Dec. 14, officials said.
Healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff will be the first to get the vaccine in the state.
