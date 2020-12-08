ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford promised to take the COVID-19 vaccine in public to promote confidence in the safety of the vaccine.
Hogan made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference about when Marylanders will be able to get a vaccine against the coronavirus.
“To help demonstrate confidence in the safety of the vaccine, we want to make it clear that Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and I will both take the vaccine in public as soon as it becomes available to us,” Hogan said. “We will be leading an aggressive statewide public health campaign urging all Marylanders to get vaccinated.”
According to Hogan, there will only be 155,000 doses of the vaccine with the possibility of perhaps 300,000 by year’s end.
The vaccine could be available as early as Dec. 14, officials said.
Healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff will be the first to get the vaccine in the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.
