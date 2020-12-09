ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,692 new coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations are the highest since the pandemic began.
There are now 222,653 coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began. Forty-six more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,801.
Hospitalizations at their highest level ever, with 62 more people hospitalized in the state. A total of 1,715 Marylanders are hospitalized. Of those, 416 are in ICU beds and 1,299 are in acute care.
The previous hospitalization high was April 30, with 1,711 people hospitalized.
The statewide positivity rate is up slightly, now at 7.74%.
The state administered 36,013 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,321
|(104)
|Anne Arundel
|18,914
|(295)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|26,897
|(585)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|32,387
|(761)
|27*
|Calvert
|1,801
|(39)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,090
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,843
|(143)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,598
|(52)
|2*
|Charles
|4,886
|(107)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,098
|(17)
|Frederick
|8,074
|(147)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,058
|(14)
|Harford
|6,769
|(111)
|4*
|Howard
|9,124
|(155)
|6*
|Kent
|515
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|37,194
|(956)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|45,345
|(942)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,250
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,539
|(69)
|Somerset
|1,372
|(9)
|Talbot
|910
|(7)
|Washington
|5,288
|(88)
|Wicomico
|3,747
|(61)
|Worcester
|1,633
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(42)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|9,545
|(1)
|10-19
|19,923
|(3)
|20-29
|42,137
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|39,477
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|34,759
|(149)
|4*
|50-59
|33,064
|(380)
|19*
|60-69
|21,883
|(751)
|17*
|70-79
|12,752
|(1,206)
|27*
|80+
|9,113
|(2,226)
|87*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|117,094
|(2,339)
|79*
|Male
|105,559
|(2,462)
|82*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|65,894
|(1,847)
|59*
|Asian (NH)
|4,449
|(169)
|6*
|White (NH)
|69,171
|(2,183)
|80*
|Hispanic
|40,932
|(500)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|10,126
|(49)
|Data not available
|32,081
|(53)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.