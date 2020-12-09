Coronavirus In MDBaltimore City Adds Restrictions, Closes Dining
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,692 new coronavirus cases overnight as hospitalizations are the highest since the pandemic began.

There are now 222,653 coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began. Forty-six more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,801.

Hospitalizations at their highest level ever, with 62 more people hospitalized in the state. A total of 1,715 Marylanders are hospitalized. Of those, 416 are in ICU beds and 1,299 are in acute care.

The previous hospitalization high was April 30, with 1,711 people hospitalized.

The statewide positivity rate is up slightly, now at 7.74%.

The state administered 36,013 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,321 (104)
Anne Arundel 18,914 (295) 13*
Baltimore City 26,897 (585) 21*
Baltimore County 32,387 (761) 27*
Calvert 1,801 (39) 1*
Caroline 1,090 (10)
Carroll 3,843 (143) 3*
Cecil 2,598 (52) 2*
Charles 4,886 (107) 1*
Dorchester 1,098 (17)
Frederick 8,074 (147) 8*
Garrett 1,058 (14)
Harford 6,769 (111) 4*
Howard 9,124 (155) 6*
Kent 515 (23) 2*
Montgomery 37,194 (956) 44*
Prince George’s 45,345 (942) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,250 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,539 (69)
Somerset 1,372 (9)
Talbot 910 (7)
Washington 5,288 (88)
Wicomico 3,747 (61)
Worcester 1,633 (38) 1*
Data not available (42)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 9,545 (1)
10-19 19,923 (3)
20-29 42,137 (27) 1*
30-39 39,477 (55) 6*
40-49 34,759 (149) 4*
50-59 33,064 (380) 19*
60-69 21,883 (751) 17*
70-79 12,752 (1,206) 27*
80+ 9,113 (2,226) 87*
Data not available (3)
Female 117,094 (2,339) 79*
Male 105,559 (2,462) 82*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 65,894 (1,847) 59*
Asian (NH) 4,449 (169) 6*
White (NH) 69,171 (2,183) 80*
Hispanic 40,932 (500) 14*
Other (NH) 10,126 (49)
Data not available 32,081 (53) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

