BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second cold weather-related death has been reported in Baltimore this season, according to a weekly report from the Maryland Department of Health.
The report lists two cold-related deaths so far this season: a man between the ages of 45 and 64 and a woman aged 65 or older. Both deaths happened in the city.
One of the victims was suspected or presumed to be homeless, while there was not enough information to determine if the other was homeless, the report said.
READ MORE: Maryland Reports First Cold-Related Death Of Season, Woman In Baltimore City
On Wednesday, the health department reported the woman’s death as the first cold-related death of the season.
Last year, 50 cold-related deaths were reported in the state.
There are more resources on how to help stay safe in cold weather. Click here for where to find them.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.