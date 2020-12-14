BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland are under a winter weather advisory Monday, but Baltimore shouldn’t expect to see any snow accumulating.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Washington, and parts of Allegany counties for Monday morning. They are set to expire Monday at 3 p.m.

Rain is moving in across the area and bringing the potential for snow in the higher elevations north and west. Our roads are still too warm to support accumulation but grassy surfaces may have an inch or two of slush. High near 45°. pic.twitter.com/5DGIPxDGIF — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 14, 2020

Up to 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in Western Maryland, Bob Turk said. Snow was already falling early Monday, but Meteorologist Tim Williams said the road was still too warm for the snow to stick there.

Northern sections of Harford and Baltimore counties could see some wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

Baltimore City, however, should expect only rain. It will mainly be all cold rain with some slush mixing in those parts that could see snow. Bob Turk said in Howard County there could be around four or five inches.

However, most of Maryland is keeping an eye on Wednesday when its possible even the Baltimore area could see up to 6 inches of snow. It would be the season’s first significant snowfall in Maryland.

We are closely monitoring two winter weather systems this week, including snow and wintry mix forecasted for western and central Maryland tomorrow. We urge Marylanders to monitor their local forecast, exercise caution on our roadways, and above all, use common sense. pic.twitter.com/t4VICq9hYP — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2020

He asked Marylanders to stay up to date on their local predictions, be careful on the roads and “above all, use common sense.”

