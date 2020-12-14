WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisories In Effect, Heavy Snow Expected Wednesday
By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland are under a winter weather advisory Monday, but Baltimore shouldn’t expect to see any snow accumulating.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Washington, and parts of Allegany counties for Monday morning. They are set to expire Monday at 3 p.m.

Up to 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in Western Maryland, Bob Turk said. Snow was already falling early Monday, but Meteorologist Tim Williams said the road was still too warm for the snow to stick there.

Northern sections of Harford and Baltimore counties could see some wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

Baltimore City, however, should expect only rain. It will mainly be all cold rain with some slush mixing in those parts that could see snow. Bob Turk said in Howard County there could be around four or five inches.

However, most of Maryland is keeping an eye on Wednesday when its possible even the Baltimore area could see up to 6 inches of snow. It would be the season’s first significant snowfall in Maryland.

Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Wednesday When Heavy Snow Is Expected

He asked Marylanders to stay up to date on their local predictions, be careful on the roads and “above all, use common sense.”

  1. David Sebring says:
    December 14, 2020 at 5:03 am

    Common sense? On Maryland roads? You’ve got to be kidding!

