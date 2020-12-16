BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, after a stunning return to the field in Monday’s game against the Browns helped the Ravens stay in the playoff picture.
.@Lj_era8 is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week‼️ #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/R0K8o2RlBR
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2020
He left the field due to cramps for part of the second half, with many speculating it was because he had to use the bathroom.
It was ultimately a calf cramps that sent him to the locker room, he said.
Calf crampz fam believe me ain gotta cap
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2020
With the Ravens down 42-35, Jackson returned from the locker after backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a leg injury when he slipped on a slick FirstEnergy Stadium field that was tough for players to cut on all night.
