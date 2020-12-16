WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warnings, Advisories Issued; Parts Of Maryland Could See Up To 12 Inches Of Snow
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, after a stunning return to the field in Monday’s game against the Browns helped the Ravens stay in the playoff picture.

He left the field due to cramps for part of the second half, with many speculating it was because he had to use the bathroom.

It was ultimately a calf cramps that sent him to the locker room, he said.

With the Ravens down 42-35, Jackson returned from the locker after backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a leg injury when he slipped on a slick FirstEnergy Stadium field that was tough for players to cut on all night.

Congrats, Lamar!

CBS Baltimore Staff

