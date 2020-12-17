COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Amal Awad took the oath of office Thursday to become Chief of Police for Anne Arundel County.

Last month, Pittman picked Awad, who most recently led the Hyattsville Police Department, to become the county’s next top cop.

She replaces interim Chief William Lowry, who stepped into the top job after former Chief Timothy Altomare retired effective August 1.

Awad will be the first Black person to serve as the county’s police chief and the first woman to permanently hold the role.

