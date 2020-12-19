COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; Death Total Rises
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland continues to fall while deaths continue to rise Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Hospitalizations have dropped for the second day in a row, bringing the total down to 1,635 Marylanders hospitalized.

Of those currently in the hospital, 1,250 are in acute care and 385 are in intensive care.

The state’s health department reported 2,201 COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 248,754. 54 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,242.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 5,241,559 COVID-19 tests conducted. Of those, 2,396,720 have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,006 (135)
Anne Arundel 21,455 (315) 13*
Baltimore City 29,156 (636) 21*
Baltimore County 35,531 (832) 29*
Calvert 1,975 (43) 1*
Caroline 1,205 (10)
Carroll 4,540 (151) 4*
Cecil 3,091 (63) 2*
Charles 5,445 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,224 (17)
Frederick 9,516 (162) 8*
Garrett 1,291 (31)
Harford 7,651 (127) 4*
Howard 10,116 (164) 6*
Kent 621 (24) 2*
Montgomery 41,486 (1,014) 45*
Prince George’s 49,982 (998) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,438 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,883 (80)
Somerset 1,575 (15)
Talbot 1,009 (7)
Washington 6,582 (113) 3*
Wicomico 4,134 (71) 1*
Worcester 1,842 (41) 1*
Data not available (51) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,037 (1)
10-19 22,406 (4)
20-29 46,480 (27) 1*
30-39 44,052 (59) 6*
40-49 38,744 (159) 4*
50-59 37,068 (407) 22*
60-69 24,680 (821) 17*
70-79 14,268 (1,313) 30*
80+ 10,019 (2,449) 90*
Data not available (2)
Female 130,794 (2,553) 82*
Male 117,960 (2,689) 88*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 73,091 (1,963) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,051 (179) 7*
White (NH) 78,672 (2,456) 85*
Hispanic 44,520 (529) 15*
Other (NH) 11,387 (56)
Data not available 36,033 (59) 3*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

