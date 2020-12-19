ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland continues to fall while deaths continue to rise Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Hospitalizations have dropped for the second day in a row, bringing the total down to 1,635 Marylanders hospitalized.
Of those currently in the hospital, 1,250 are in acute care and 385 are in intensive care.
The state’s health department reported 2,201 COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 248,754. 54 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,242.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 5,241,559 COVID-19 tests conducted. Of those, 2,396,720 have tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,006
|(135)
|Anne Arundel
|21,455
|(315)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|29,156
|(636)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|35,531
|(832)
|29*
|Calvert
|1,975
|(43)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,205
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,540
|(151)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,091
|(63)
|2*
|Charles
|5,445
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,224
|(17)
|Frederick
|9,516
|(162)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,291
|(31)
|Harford
|7,651
|(127)
|4*
|Howard
|10,116
|(164)
|6*
|Kent
|621
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|41,486
|(1,014)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|49,982
|(998)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,438
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,883
|(80)
|Somerset
|1,575
|(15)
|Talbot
|1,009
|(7)
|Washington
|6,582
|(113)
|3*
|Wicomico
|4,134
|(71)
|1*
|Worcester
|1,842
|(41)
|1*
|Data not available
|(51)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,037
|(1)
|10-19
|22,406
|(4)
|20-29
|46,480
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|44,052
|(59)
|6*
|40-49
|38,744
|(159)
|4*
|50-59
|37,068
|(407)
|22*
|60-69
|24,680
|(821)
|17*
|70-79
|14,268
|(1,313)
|30*
|80+
|10,019
|(2,449)
|90*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|130,794
|(2,553)
|82*
|Male
|117,960
|(2,689)
|88*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|73,091
|(1,963)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,051
|(179)
|7*
|White (NH)
|78,672
|(2,456)
|85*
|Hispanic
|44,520
|(529)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|11,387
|(56)
|Data not available
|36,033
|(59)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.