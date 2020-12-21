COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 2,265 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations increased Monday morning.

There are now a total of 253,073 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twenty-three more Marylanders have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,302.

Twenty-seven more Marylanders are hospitalized Monday, now there are 1,676 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 399 are in ICU beds and 1,277 are in acute care. The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.72%.

Maryland also administered 42,613 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. They have now administered 5,284,171 tests since the pandemic began.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Gov. Larry Hogan continues to urge Marylanders to change up their holiday plans this season.

“Our message is simple,” he said in a tweet Monday. “Marylanders are safer at home for the holidays this year.”

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,071 (142)
Anne Arundel 21,924 (322) 13*
Baltimore City 29,578 (647) 21*
Baltimore County 36,058 (845) 29*
Calvert 2,015 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,218 (10)
Carroll 4,641 (153) 4*
Cecil 3,193 (63) 2*
Charles 5,535 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,266 (17)
Frederick 9,763 (162) 8*
Garrett 1,312 (36)
Harford 7,826 (130) 4*
Howard 10,284 (165) 6*
Kent 646 (24) 2*
Montgomery 42,171 (1,019) 45*
Prince George’s 50,643 (1,010) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,462 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,946 (81)
Somerset 1,579 (19)
Talbot 1,030 (7)
Washington 6,799 (117) 3*
Wicomico 4,233 (71) 1*
Worcester 1,880 (42) 1*
Data not available (34)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,276 (1)
10-19 22,817 (4)
20-29 47,202 (27) 1*
30-39 44,775 (59) 6*
40-49 39,373 (160) 4*
50-59 37,742 (414) 21*
60-69 25,160 (826) 17*
70-79 14,525 (1,331) 30*
80+ 10,203 (2,478) 90*
Data not available (2)
Female 133,106 (2,582) 82*
Male 119,967 (2,720) 87*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 74,271 (1,987) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,153 (180) 7*
White (NH) 80,358 (2,500) 85*
Hispanic 45,036 (532) 15*
Other (NH) 11,586 (56)
Data not available 36,669 (47) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Correction: A previous version of this article listed 37 new deaths. It has been updated with the correct number. 

