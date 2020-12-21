ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 2,265 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations increased Monday morning.

There are now a total of 253,073 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twenty-three more Marylanders have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,302.

Twenty-seven more Marylanders are hospitalized Monday, now there are 1,676 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 399 are in ICU beds and 1,277 are in acute care. The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.72%.