ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 2,265 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations increased Monday morning.
There are now a total of 253,073 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twenty-three more Marylanders have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,302.
Maryland also administered 42,613 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. They have now administered 5,284,171 tests since the pandemic began.
Gov. Larry Hogan continues to urge Marylanders to change up their holiday plans this season.
“Our message is simple,” he said in a tweet Monday. “Marylanders are safer at home for the holidays this year.”
Many of our favorite holiday traditions, including gatherings and travel, pose an elevated risk of #COVID19 transmission. Our message is simple: Marylanders are safer at home for the holidays this year.
Find FAQs and other holiday resources at https://t.co/VVpUe47ep1. pic.twitter.com/VMHTRvWtvl
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 21, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,071
|(142)
|Anne Arundel
|21,924
|(322)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|29,578
|(647)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|36,058
|(845)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,015
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,218
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,641
|(153)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,193
|(63)
|2*
|Charles
|5,535
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,266
|(17)
|Frederick
|9,763
|(162)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,312
|(36)
|Harford
|7,826
|(130)
|4*
|Howard
|10,284
|(165)
|6*
|Kent
|646
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|42,171
|(1,019)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|50,643
|(1,010)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,462
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,946
|(81)
|Somerset
|1,579
|(19)
|Talbot
|1,030
|(7)
|Washington
|6,799
|(117)
|3*
|Wicomico
|4,233
|(71)
|1*
|Worcester
|1,880
|(42)
|1*
|Data not available
|(34)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,276
|(1)
|10-19
|22,817
|(4)
|20-29
|47,202
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|44,775
|(59)
|6*
|40-49
|39,373
|(160)
|4*
|50-59
|37,742
|(414)
|21*
|60-69
|25,160
|(826)
|17*
|70-79
|14,525
|(1,331)
|30*
|80+
|10,203
|(2,478)
|90*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|133,106
|(2,582)
|82*
|Male
|119,967
|(2,720)
|87*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|74,271
|(1,987)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,153
|(180)
|7*
|White (NH)
|80,358
|(2,500)
|85*
|Hispanic
|45,036
|(532)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|11,586
|(56)
|Data not available
|36,669
|(47)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Correction: A previous version of this article listed 37 new deaths. It has been updated with the correct number.