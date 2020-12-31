COVID IN MD:2.9K New Cases, 46 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There were nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday in the state of Maryland, according to new numbers shared by the health department.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,973 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total as of Dec. 31, 2020 to 276,662 total cases. It’s the fourth-highest single-day case total on record in the state.

Forty six more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,727.

Hospitalizations also went up by 17 to 1,773. Of those hospitalized, 399 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate also slightly increased to 8.52%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

More than 5.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state over the span of the pandemic with 35,860 new tests given in the last 24 hours.

A breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,404 (153) 0*
Anne Arundel 24,408 (352) 13*
Baltimore City 31,537 (683) 21*
Baltimore County 38,657 (904) 29*
Calvert 2,231 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,319 (10) 0*
Carroll 5,168 (161) 4*
Cecil 3,568 (72) 2*
Charles 6,036 (123) 1*
Dorchester 1,372 (22) 0*
Frederick 11,301 (186) 8*
Garrett 1,456 (49) 1*
Harford 8,551 (160) 4*
Howard 11,222 (174) 6*
Kent 737 (25) 2*
Montgomery 46,200 (1,081) 43*
Prince George’s 54,581 (1,058) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,664 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,792 (22) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,255 (87) 0*
Talbot 1,164 (8) 0*
Washington 8,206 (147) 2*
Wicomico 4,675 (77) 0*
Worcester 2,158 (47) 1*
Data not available 0 (55) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 12,541 (1) 0*
10-19 25,021 (4) 1*
20-29 51,169 (27) 1*
30-39 48,615 (61) 6*
40-49 42,905 (172) 4*
50-59 41,557 (447) 20*
60-69 27,801 (882) 17*
70-79 16,004 (1,450) 30*
80+ 11,049 (2,681) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 145,179 (2,777) 82*
Male 131,483 (2,950) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 80,223 (2,108) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,794 (187) 7*
White (NH) 89,801 (2,753) 85*
Hispanic 47,989 (563) 14*
Other (NH) 12,735 (58) 0*
Data not available 40,120 (58) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

