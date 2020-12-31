ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There were nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday in the state of Maryland, according to new numbers shared by the health department.
In the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,973 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total as of Dec. 31, 2020 to 276,662 total cases. It’s the fourth-highest single-day case total on record in the state.
Forty six more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,727.
Hospitalizations also went up by 17 to 1,773. Of those hospitalized, 399 patients are in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate also slightly increased to 8.52%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
More than 5.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state over the span of the pandemic with 35,860 new tests given in the last 24 hours.
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,404
|(153)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|24,408
|(352)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|31,537
|(683)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|38,657
|(904)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,231
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,319
|(10)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,168
|(161)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,568
|(72)
|2*
|Charles
|6,036
|(123)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,372
|(22)
|0*
|Frederick
|11,301
|(186)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,456
|(49)
|1*
|Harford
|8,551
|(160)
|4*
|Howard
|11,222
|(174)
|6*
|Kent
|737
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|46,200
|(1,081)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|54,581
|(1,058)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,664
|(27)
|1*
|Somerset
|1,792
|(22)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|3,255
|(87)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,164
|(8)
|0*
|Washington
|8,206
|(147)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,675
|(77)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,158
|(47)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|12,541
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|25,021
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|51,169
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|48,615
|(61)
|6*
|40-49
|42,905
|(172)
|4*
|50-59
|41,557
|(447)
|20*
|60-69
|27,801
|(882)
|17*
|70-79
|16,004
|(1,450)
|30*
|80+
|11,049
|(2,681)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|145,179
|(2,777)
|82*
|Male
|131,483
|(2,950)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|80,223
|(2,108)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,794
|(187)
|7*
|White (NH)
|89,801
|(2,753)
|85*
|Hispanic
|47,989
|(563)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,735
|(58)
|0*
|Data not available
|40,120
|(58)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.