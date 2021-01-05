COVID IN MD:Over 1,900 New Cases, 54 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour is using one of its facilities to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in the Baltimore area.

The sportswear company has opened its Baltimore Port Covington Campus to the Baltimore County Health Department to administer the vaccines.

Cars line up at the Under Armour Waterfront HQ Campus in Baltimore on January 5, 2021, to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Baltimore City will only be administering vaccinations for the city’s essential health and emergency workers at the facility, Under Armour said.

The city health department has received 2,700 vaccine doses and began vaccinating first responders, including EMS and law enforcement, on Tuesday.

This is different from the hospitals vaccinating their own staff.

