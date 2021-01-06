ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 3,146 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as hospitalizations jumped up nearly 100 people to a total of 1,862 hospitalized- the highest since the pandemic began.

Ninety-one more Marylanders are hospitalized Wednesday morning. Of those, 444 are in ICU beds and 1,418 are in acute care.

Forty-seven more people have died related to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 292,904 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 5,960 total deaths from the virus, the daily numbers continue to rise this week.

Since the pandemic began, 27,711 people have been hospitalized and 9,391 have been released from isolation.

The statewide positivity rate went up by .25%, now at 9.44%. The state conducted 38,660 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 5.9 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.

The state continues to vaccinate its first phase in 1A, with 9,491 more first dose vaccines administered in the last 24 hours- a total of 86,733. That is 1.44% of the state’s population.

Second doses are also beginning to roll out, with 742 second doses received- 416 in the last 24 hours. That is .01% of the statewide population.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,556 (156) 0* Anne Arundel 25,781 (362) 13* Baltimore City 32,689 (704) 21* Baltimore County 40,026 (933) 29* Calvert 2,394 (46) 1* Caroline 1,394 (11) 0* Carroll 5,460 (169) 5* Cecil 3,785 (77) 2* Charles 6,328 (128) 1* Dorchester 1,443 (24) 0* Frederick 12,190 (192) 8* Garrett 1,525 (50) 1* Harford 9,005 (169) 4* Howard 11,744 (176) 6* Kent 792 (26) 2* Montgomery 48,351 (1,104) 43* Prince George’s 56,813 (1,074) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,761 (27) 1* Somerset 1,887 (22) 0* St. Mary’s 3,433 (89) 0* Talbot 1,257 (9) 0* Washington 8,879 (159) 2* Wicomico 4,934 (84) 0* Worcester 2,331 (49) 1* Data not available 0 (73) 2*