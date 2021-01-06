COVID IN MD:Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Hit Pandemic-High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 3,146 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as hospitalizations jumped up nearly 100 people to a total of 1,862 hospitalized- the highest since the pandemic began.

Ninety-one more Marylanders are hospitalized Wednesday morning. Of those, 444 are in ICU beds and 1,418 are in acute care.

Forty-seven more people have died related to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 292,904 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 5,960 total deaths from the virus, the daily numbers continue to rise this week.

Since the pandemic began, 27,711 people have been hospitalized and 9,391 have been released from isolation.

The statewide positivity rate went up by .25%, now at 9.44%. The state conducted 38,660 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 5.9 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.

The state continues to vaccinate its first phase in 1A, with 9,491 more first dose vaccines administered in the last 24 hours- a total of 86,733. That is 1.44% of the state’s population.

Second doses are also beginning to roll out, with 742 second doses received- 416 in the last 24 hours. That is .01% of the statewide population.

 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,556 (156) 0*
Anne Arundel 25,781 (362) 13*
Baltimore City 32,689 (704) 21*
Baltimore County 40,026 (933) 29*
Calvert 2,394 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,394 (11) 0*
Carroll 5,460 (169) 5*
Cecil 3,785 (77) 2*
Charles 6,328 (128) 1*
Dorchester 1,443 (24) 0*
Frederick 12,190 (192) 8*
Garrett 1,525 (50) 1*
Harford 9,005 (169) 4*
Howard 11,744 (176) 6*
Kent 792 (26) 2*
Montgomery 48,351 (1,104) 43*
Prince George’s 56,813 (1,074) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,761 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,887 (22) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,433 (89) 0*
Talbot 1,257 (9) 0*
Washington 8,879 (159) 2*
Wicomico 4,934 (84) 0*
Worcester 2,331 (49) 1*
Data not available 0 (73) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 13,295 (1) 0*
10-19 26,358 (4) 1*
20-29 53,433 (27) 1*
30-39 50,844 (63) 6*
40-49 44,769 (177) 4*
50-59 43,613 (456) 20*
60-69 29,216 (919) 17*
70-79 16,746 (1,493) 31*
80+ 11,484 (2,770) 89*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 152,013 (2,856) 82*
Male 137,745 (3,057) 87*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 83,434 (2,149) 60*
Asian (NH) 6,061 (191) 7*
White (NH) 95,050 (2,855) 86*
Hispanic 49,648 (576) 14*
Other (NH) 13,381 (62) 0*
Data not available 42,184 (80) 2*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated across the state in Phase 1A:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 46,612 1.69%
Eastern Shore 8,886 1.94%
National Capital Region 19,088 0.8%
Southern Maryland 3,100 1.5%
Western Maryland 3,457 1.38%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 350
20-29 12,049
30-39 18,867
40-49 17,495
50-59 18,270
60-69 13,404
70-79 3,608
80+ 2,690
Age not available 0
Female 56,207
Male 30,347
Unknown Gender 179

By Race

Race Vaccinations
African-American 12,482
Asian 7,202
White 52,795
American Indian or Alaska Native 364
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 185
Other Race 13,705

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 3,265
Not Hispanic or Latino 73,351
Unknown 10,117

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

