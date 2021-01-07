CRISIS AT CAPITOL4 Dead, At Least 82 Arrested After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said Thursday the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland will work with its partners to prosecute lawbreakers who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. I will uphold that oath. @USAO_MD will work w/our partners to prosecute lawbreakers involved in the takeover of the US Capitol. Peaceful protests are important to democracy but the attack at the Capitol was criminal & cannot stand,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland tweeted.

 

Four people died during the riot, including a woman who previously lived in Maryland. She died from a gunshot wound while the other three suffered medical emergencies.

A total of 82 people were arrested so far for the riot at the Capitol — 68 by MPD, only one of whom was from the district, while Capitol police said 14 were arrested.

More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, Capitol Police said.

