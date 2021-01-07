WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said Thursday the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland will work with its partners to prosecute lawbreakers who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. I will uphold that oath. @USAO_MD will work w/our partners to prosecute lawbreakers involved in the takeover of the US Capitol. Peaceful protests are important to democracy but the attack at the Capitol was criminal & cannot stand,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland tweeted.
USA Hur-I took an oath to defend the Constitution.I will uphold that oath.@USAO_MD will work w/our partners to prosecute lawbreakers involved in the takeover of the US Capitol.Peaceful protests are important to democracy but the attack at the Capitol was criminal & cannot stand.
— US Attorney Maryland (@USAO_MD) January 7, 2021
Four people died during the riot, including a woman who previously lived in Maryland. She died from a gunshot wound while the other three suffered medical emergencies.
Related Coverage:
- Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage
- Lawmakers Vow To Investigate Police After U.S. Capitol Breach
- PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Clash With Police
- ‘We Love You, You’re Very Special’: President Trump Tweets Message, Later Removed, To Rioters Storming The U.S. Capitol
- ‘Dangerous Coup Attempt’: Maryland Lawmakers, Forced To Shelter In Place Amid Riots At Capitol, Blast Trump: He ‘Needs To Stop This Now’
- FBI Seeking Public’s Help To Identify Pro-Trump Rioters Who Rushed U.S. Capitol
A total of 82 people were arrested so far for the riot at the Capitol — 68 by MPD, only one of whom was from the district, while Capitol police said 14 were arrested.
More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, Capitol Police said.