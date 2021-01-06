WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump tweeted a recorded message on Wednesday telling his supporters who rushed the U.S. Capitol building, “it’s time to go home now.”

He did so while repeating his baseless claims that the election of Joe Biden was fraudulent, and telling the protesters that they’re very special” people.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the minute-long video. “It was a landslide election and everyone knows it especially the other side.”

“But you have to go home now,” the president said. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time, there’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”

Twitter later blocked users from engaging with the post and flagged it with the following message: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

The company issued a statement to explain their decision: “In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules.” Any threats to safety are against Twitter rules, they said.

“In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked,” Twitter continued.

The company said it is “exploring escalated enforcement actions.”

Chaos erupted on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday following a “Save America” rally.

One woman was shot and at least four others were injured during the melee at the Capitol, which was put on lockdown with lawmakers inside.

This comes as Congress was debating Electoral College votes that would affirm Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

After egging on protests for weeks, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon, calling for support for law enforcement.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump tweeted. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful,” he tweeted.

