LATEST4 Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FBI, Local TV, Save America Rally, Trump supporters, U.S. Capitol, Washington DC protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The FBI is seeking information related to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They are looking for help identifying people who instigated the violence in Washington D.C.

A violent mob stormed the Capitol just before 3 p.m. while lawmakers were working on affirm the results of the U.S. presidential election. The group of Trump supporters were there for a “Save America” rally. It was just hours after President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of protesters at the Ellipse.

Related Coverage: 

According to a press release from the FBI, they are “accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.”

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the press release stated. “Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.”

Those who wish to report information to the FBI can also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply