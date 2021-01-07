Prince George's County Firefighters Reunite Girl With KittenPrince George's County firefighters reunited a young girl with her kitten three days after her home went up in flames.

Groups Team Up To Give Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington, Paralyzed In Shooting, Handicap-Accessible VanA year and a half after Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac "Ike" Carrington was shot and paralyzed outside his home during a robbery attempt, a group of local organizations joined together to surprise him with a new vehicle.

Southwest, BWI On 'Beary Important' Mission To Find Owner Of Lost Teddy BearOfficials at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are turning to social media to help return a lost stuffed animal to its owner.

Baltimore Hospital Welcomes First Baby Of 2021 In Maryland, Possibly In U.S.MedStar Harbor Hospital believes they welcomed the first baby of 2021, not only in Maryland -- but possibly in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS: WJZ 's Virtual New Year's Eve CelebrationIf you missed WJZ's New Year's Eve special, don't worry; here's a look at some of the fun!

Director David E. Talbert Says Latest Film, 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,' May Not Have Happened Without BaltimoreOne of the best parts of the holiday season are the movies, and one of this year's must-see hits, "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," has a number of Baltimore ties. In fact, the film's director said without the time he spent in the city, he may not be where he is today.