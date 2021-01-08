BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for five violent offenders and are hoping the public can help them locate them.
During a press conference Friday, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police identified five individuals wanting on various violent warrants. These suspects are:
- 43-year-old Kentay Gwaltney wanted on five open warrants, including rape.
- 30-year-old Shawn Williams wanted on open warrants to include assault and burglary.
- 34-year-old Lawrence Scott wanted for rape
- 43-year-old Rodrigeuz Woodland wanted for first-degree assault
- 27-year-old Christopher Jones wanted on multiple charges to include armed robbery.
If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects, we are asking you to call our warrant apprehension team at 410-637-8970 or those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1866-7-Lockup.
Harrison said in 2020, the department saw decreases in both violent crime and property crime. There was a 4% reduction in murders and a 6% reduction in non-fatal shootings. There was a 29% decrease in property crime.
“We know that way too many people were harmed and killed through murders and shootings,” Harrison said. “It’s still too violent.”
But, there was a 32% increase in robberies.
“I can assure you we will not rest,” Harrison said. “We are committed to working even harder to realize more reductions in 2021. We continue to lose way too many young men and women who often look like me and those of us standing here today.”
The commissioner said detectives have been working around the clock to identify and apprehend the suspect for several violent crimes this year.