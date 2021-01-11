COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another struggling Baltimore restaurant is getting some help from Barstool Sports as indoor dining remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbey Burger Bistro is the fourth restaurant in the city to get money from the Barstool fund, which was created to help businesses nationwide keep their doors open.

In a submission video, Abbey’s said they already closed one restaurant permanently and their main priority is paying staff.

The restaurant said they have already used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and are running low on personal loan funds.

The Barstool Fund will help for the next few months or until the pandemic is over.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

