ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a strong warning about security after the FBI placed all 50 state capitols on alert for further violence ahead of the presidential inauguration and after last week’s deadly riots in Washington, D.C.

“I would strongly advise anyone not to come to the State House armed, and I think they would regret that if they did,” Hogan said at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Even with tensions running high, the governor said there are no “direct, credible threats” to Maryland’s State House.

In light of an FBI warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitals leading up to inauguration day, Wisconsin is boarding up the windows of the state legislature and Ohio is mobilizing the national guard. Mark Strassmann has more on security preparations nationwide. pic.twitter.com/apXekWSjVw — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 12, 2021

“I’m comfortable that although we are not sure what we may or may not see, we are going to be a lot better prepared than they were in Washington last Wednesday,” Hogan said.

Annapolis’ mayor and police chief told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren they are also ready to keep the city safe.

“We don’t have any known, direct threats as a city, but we are always on alert,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “You have to be prepared. I feel very good about the preparation that is being done right now.”

Mayor Buckley lamented last week’s DC riot but also has optimism for the future. “What we saw happening in the U.S. Capitol is not who we are. It was a shameful day, but the world is expecting us to get it right and to fix it, and we will because that is who we are,” the mayor said.

Chief Ed Jackson said they are in “constant contact” with law enforcement around the region. “We are going to make sure that we have the best intelligence information at all levels of government and that we are prepared to adjust our deployment plan accordingly,” the chief told Hellgren.

He said they would have extra patrols “through this weekend, through the inauguration. A lot of the behavior associated with this has been unpredictable so that’s what makes our job difficult. But I think we’ve been up to the task, and I think the key to being successful in preventing any violence is to just be vigilant. It’s a 24/7 job between now and the time the transition of power occurs.”

The state is increasing the number of officers around the State House and limiting access to state buildings.

Maryland is also doubling the number of National Guard members being sent to Washington, DC to 1,000.

Another one thousand are still prepared to assist in Annapolis if needed, according to Governor Hogan.

“Trust me. We’re not going to leave ourselves unprotected,” the governor said.

Hogan said he plans to attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, although he has advised the general public to stay home.

In Baltimore, the mayor said the city is taking note of any potential threats.

“We’ll always be monitoring those things,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Also Tuesday, officers in Anne Arundel County and Charles County remain suspended and under investigation while their departments look into possible inappropriate participation in the DC unrest.