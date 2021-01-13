ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped in Maryland on Wednesday after several days of increasing numbers, the state reports.
There are now 1,929 people hospitalized in the state, down 23 from Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, there are 454 in ICU beds and 1,475 in acute care.
Maryland added 2,516 cases, bringing the total to 314,867 since the pandemic began. Thirty-seven more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours as more than 6,200 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The statewide positivity rate is down again, though still above 8%. It now sits at 8.53%. The state conducted 34,334 coronavirus tests in the last day, with 8,820 testing negative.
Vaccination efforts continue with 15,827 new vaccines administered in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,799
|(163)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|28,675
|(393)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|34,678
|(731)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|42,810
|(996)
|31*
|Calvert
|2,821
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,560
|(13)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,061
|(174)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,158
|(84)
|2*
|Charles
|6,890
|(131)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,658
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|13,676
|(207)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,647
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|9,848
|(177)
|4*
|Howard
|12,954
|(182)
|6*
|Kent
|886
|(29)
|2*
|Montgomery
|52,368
|(1,160)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|60,972
|(1,124)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,029
|(30)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,874
|(94)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,034
|(23)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,426
|(11)
|0*
|Washington
|9,959
|(175)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,442
|(96)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,642
|(58)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(56)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|14,722
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|29,164
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|57,920
|(29)
|1*
|30-39
|54,983
|(65)
|6*
|40-49
|48,506
|(182)
|4*
|50-59
|47,402
|(484)
|22*
|60-69
|31,756
|(973)
|17*
|70-79
|18,157
|(1,583)
|31*
|80+
|12,257
|(2,909)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|165,140
|(2,998)
|83*
|Male
|149,727
|(3,235)
|88*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|89,445
|(2,242)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|6,692
|(209)
|7*
|White (NH)
|105,437
|(3,056)
|89*
|Hispanic
|52,739
|(598)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|14,673
|(63)
|0*
|Data not available
|45,881
|(65)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By Region
|Region
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Baltimore Metropolitan Area
|85,683
|3.11%
|Eastern Shore
|15,641
|3.42%
|National Capital Region
|40,737
|1.7%
|Southern Maryland
|5,483
|2.66%
|Western Maryland
|7,847
|3.13%
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Vaccinations
|0-9
|0
|10-19
|861
|20-29
|21,918
|30-39
|33,795
|40-49
|32,224
|50-59
|34,920
|60-69
|25,956
|70-79
|8,777
|80+
|6,456
|Age not available
|0
|Female
|104,131
|Male
|60,485
|Unknown Gender
|291
By Race
|Race
|Vaccinations
|African-American
|25,444
|Asian
|12,854
|White
|101,663
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|642
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|352
|Other Race
|23,952
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Vaccinations
|Hispanic or Latino
|7,306
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|138,935
|Unknown
|18,666
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.