COVID IN MD:UK COVID-19 Variant Detected In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) —  Hospitalizations dropped in Maryland on Wednesday after several days of increasing numbers, the state reports.

There are now 1,929 people hospitalized in the state, down 23 from Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, there are 454 in ICU beds and 1,475 in acute care.

Maryland added 2,516 cases, bringing the total to 314,867 since the pandemic began. Thirty-seven more Marylanders have died from the virus in the last 24 hours as more than 6,200 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

The statewide positivity rate is down again, though still above 8%. It now sits at 8.53%. The state conducted 34,334 coronavirus tests in the last day, with 8,820 testing negative.

Vaccination efforts continue with 15,827 new vaccines administered in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,799 (163) 0*
Anne Arundel 28,675 (393) 14*
Baltimore City 34,678 (731) 21*
Baltimore County 42,810 (996) 31*
Calvert 2,821 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,560 (13) 0*
Carroll 6,061 (174) 5*
Cecil 4,158 (84) 2*
Charles 6,890 (131) 1*
Dorchester 1,658 (24) 0*
Frederick 13,676 (207) 8*
Garrett 1,647 (56) 1*
Harford 9,848 (177) 4*
Howard 12,954 (182) 6*
Kent 886 (29) 2*
Montgomery 52,368 (1,160) 43*
Prince George’s 60,972 (1,124) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,029 (30) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,874 (94) 0*
Somerset 2,034 (23) 0*
Talbot 1,426 (11) 0*
Washington 9,959 (175) 3*
Wicomico 5,442 (96) 0*
Worcester 2,642 (58) 1*
Data not available 0 (56) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 14,722 (1) 0*
10-19 29,164 (5) 1*
20-29 57,920 (29) 1*
30-39 54,983 (65) 6*
40-49 48,506 (182) 4*
50-59 47,402 (484) 22*
60-69 31,756 (973) 17*
70-79 18,157 (1,583) 31*
80+ 12,257 (2,909) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 165,140 (2,998) 83*
Male 149,727 (3,235) 88*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 89,445 (2,242) 61*
Asian (NH) 6,692 (209) 7*
White (NH) 105,437 (3,056) 89*
Hispanic 52,739 (598) 14*
Other (NH) 14,673 (63) 0*
Data not available 45,881 (65) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 85,683 3.11%
Eastern Shore 15,641 3.42%
National Capital Region 40,737 1.7%
Southern Maryland 5,483 2.66%
Western Maryland 7,847 3.13%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 861
20-29 21,918
30-39 33,795
40-49 32,224
50-59 34,920
60-69 25,956
70-79 8,777
80+ 6,456
Age not available 0
Female 104,131
Male 60,485
Unknown Gender 291

By Race

Race Vaccinations
African-American 25,444
Asian 12,854
White 101,663
American Indian or Alaska Native 642
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 352
Other Race 23,952

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 7,306
Not Hispanic or Latino 138,935
Unknown 18,666

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

