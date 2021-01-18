ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,769 coronavirus cases coming into Monday as hospitalizations jumped up slightly.
There have now been 328,214 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in Maryland. Twenty-nine more people have died, bringing the total to 6,423.
Twenty-seven more Marylanders have been hospitalized since Sunday, the state reports. Of those, 421 are in ICU beds and 1,429 are in acute care.
The positivity rate stayed flat with a 0.1% change to 8.22%. In the last 24 hours, the state conducted 25,735 coronavirus tests, with over 6.4 million conducted throughout the pandemic.
The state has vaccinated 233,309 people with first doses- up 9,569 since Sunday, with 21,801 second doses reported up 505 in the last day.
Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,891
|(165)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|30,174
|(408)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|35,773
|(755)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|44,207
|(1,033)
|31*
|Calvert
|3,051
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,652
|(13)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,348
|(175)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,403
|(90)
|2*
|Charles
|7,264
|(133)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,844
|(25)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,325
|(216)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,719
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,314
|(183)
|4*
|Howard
|13,525
|(188)
|6*
|Kent
|943
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|54,525
|(1,190)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|63,258
|(1,143)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,187
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,103
|(96)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,084
|(24)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,508
|(16)
|0*
|Washington
|10,549
|(181)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,745
|(102)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,822
|(65)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(60)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|15,570
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|30,475
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|60,220
|(30)
|1*
|30-39
|57,114
|(65)
|6*
|40-49
|50,412
|(187)
|4*
|50-59
|49,529
|(495)
|23*
|60-69
|33,235
|(1,012)
|17*
|70-79
|18,936
|(1,625)
|31*
|80+
|12,723
|(3,000)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|172,198
|(3,102)
|85*
|Male
|156,016
|(3,321)
|88*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|92,991
|(2,294)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,055
|(219)
|7*
|White (NH)
|110,819
|(3,173)
|89*
|Hispanic
|54,560
|(609)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,381
|(65)
|0*
|Data not available
|47,408
|(63)
|1*
Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:
By Region
|Region
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Baltimore Metropolitan Area
|113,748
|4.13%
|Eastern Shore
|20,945
|4.58%
|National Capital Region
|56,372
|2.36%
|Southern Maryland
|9,813
|4.76%
|Western Maryland
|10,765
|4.29%
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Vaccinations
|0-9
|0
|10-19
|1,296
|20-29
|29,296
|30-39
|44,380
|40-49
|43,210
|50-59
|46,729
|60-69
|34,614
|70-79
|13,918
|80+
|10,296
|Age not available
|0
|Female
|141,212
|Male
|82,194
|Unknown Gender
|334
By Race
|Race
|Vaccinations
|African-American
|35,647
|Asian
|16,664
|White
|139,489
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|824
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|464
|Other Race
|30,652
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Vaccinations
|Hispanic or Latino
|10,028
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|189,034
|Unknown
|24,678
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.