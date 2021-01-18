PURPLE CONNECTIONRavens Fall To Bills In AFC Divisional Round
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,769 coronavirus cases coming into Monday as hospitalizations jumped up slightly.

There have now been 328,214 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in Maryland. Twenty-nine more people have died, bringing the total to 6,423.

Twenty-seven more Marylanders have been hospitalized since Sunday, the state reports. Of those, 421 are in ICU beds and 1,429 are in acute care.

The positivity rate stayed flat with a 0.1% change to 8.22%. In the last 24 hours, the state conducted 25,735 coronavirus tests, with over 6.4 million conducted throughout the pandemic.

The state has vaccinated 233,309 people with first doses- up 9,569 since Sunday, with 21,801 second doses reported up 505 in the last day.

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,891 (165) 0*
Anne Arundel 30,174 (408) 14*
Baltimore City 35,773 (755) 21*
Baltimore County 44,207 (1,033) 31*
Calvert 3,051 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,652 (13) 0*
Carroll 6,348 (175) 5*
Cecil 4,403 (90) 2*
Charles 7,264 (133) 1*
Dorchester 1,844 (25) 0*
Frederick 14,325 (216) 8*
Garrett 1,719 (56) 1*
Harford 10,314 (183) 4*
Howard 13,525 (188) 6*
Kent 943 (28) 2*
Montgomery 54,525 (1,190) 44*
Prince George’s 63,258 (1,143) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,187 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,103 (96) 0*
Somerset 2,084 (24) 0*
Talbot 1,508 (16) 0*
Washington 10,549 (181) 3*
Wicomico 5,745 (102) 0*
Worcester 2,822 (65) 1*
Data not available 0 (60) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 15,570 (2) 0*
10-19 30,475 (5) 1*
20-29 60,220 (30) 1*
30-39 57,114 (65) 6*
40-49 50,412 (187) 4*
50-59 49,529 (495) 23*
60-69 33,235 (1,012) 17*
70-79 18,936 (1,625) 31*
80+ 12,723 (3,000) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 172,198 (3,102) 85*
Male 156,016 (3,321) 88*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 92,991 (2,294) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,055 (219) 7*
White (NH) 110,819 (3,173) 89*
Hispanic 54,560 (609) 15*
Other (NH) 15,381 (65) 0*
Data not available 47,408 (63) 1*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 113,748 4.13%
Eastern Shore 20,945 4.58%
National Capital Region 56,372 2.36%
Southern Maryland 9,813 4.76%
Western Maryland 10,765 4.29%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 1,296
20-29 29,296
30-39 44,380
40-49 43,210
50-59 46,729
60-69 34,614
70-79 13,918
80+ 10,296
Age not available 0
Female 141,212
Male 82,194
Unknown Gender 334

By Race

Race Vaccinations
African-American 35,647
Asian 16,664
White 139,489
American Indian or Alaska Native 824
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 464
Other Race 30,652

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 10,028
Not Hispanic or Latino 189,034
Unknown 24,678

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

