WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Officials have increased the reward for information about a person who left two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the same day as the U.S. Capitol riots.
Thursday morning, the FBI’s Washington Field Office said the reward is now $75,000, up from $50,000.
The pipe bombs were found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee around 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.
ADDITIONAL REWARD: @ATFWashington & #FBIWFO are now offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC on January 6th. Call 1800CALLFBI with info or submit to https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/f77EHkVNND
— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 21, 2021
A law enforcement source previously told CBS News the pipe bombs were viable.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/uscapitol.