COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crisis at the Capitol, DC, DC news, Donald Trump, FBI, Local TV, Talkers, U.S. Capitol, Washington DC protests

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Officials have increased the reward for information about a person who left two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the same day as the U.S. Capitol riots.

Thursday morning, the FBI’s Washington Field Office said the reward is now $75,000, up from $50,000.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The pipe bombs were found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee around 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.

A law enforcement source previously told CBS News the pipe bombs were viable.

Photos: Suspect Who Allegedly Left Pipe Bombs At RNC, DNC Headquarters

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/uscapitol.

CBS Baltimore Staff