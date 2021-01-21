WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Officials have increased the reward for information about a person who left two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the same day as the U.S. Capitol riots.

Thursday morning, the FBI’s Washington Field Office said the reward is now $75,000, up from $50,000.

The pipe bombs were found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee around 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.

ADDITIONAL REWARD: @ATFWashington & #FBIWFO are now offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC on January 6th. Call 1800CALLFBI with info or submit to https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/f77EHkVNND — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 21, 2021

A law enforcement source previously told CBS News the pipe bombs were viable.

pipe bomb suspect Police in the nation's capital have released photos of persons of interest who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. The FBI says this person is sought after two suspected pipe bombs were found at the RNC and DNC headquarters. Credit: FBI

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/uscapitol.