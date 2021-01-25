BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation officials are preparing for whatever winter weather the state will see Monday and early Tuesday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation brined the roads over the weekend and said teams will be ready to treat roads again Monday.

“We started pre-treating the streets Sunday with salt brine solutions, major roadways and city gateways,” said German Vigil with the transportation department.

The city has 300 pieces of equipment, and the state has a total of 2,700.

“Our crews are ready,” said Sherry Christian with the Maryland Department of Transportation. “We just need to figure out what is going to be falling.”

Officials stress to go slow if you have to drive Monday night or early Tuesday.

“Drive below the speed limit, be aware of clear ice… drive slow on bridges and ramps because they tend to freeze faster,” Vigil said.

A number of drivers WJZ spoke with Monday said they plan to hunker down to avoid being on the roads when they’ll be at the worst.

“I really just try to stock up on food, stay inside as much as possible,” said Clifton Crosby, Jr., a student in Baltimore County.

Crosby said he plans to “watch TV, a movie, play a game, just try to do as little going outside as possible.”

