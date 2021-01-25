BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wintry weather is in the forecast for Maryland on Monday.
A winter weather advisory has been listed for multiple counties including:
- Carroll
- Cecil
- Howard
- Montgomery
- Frederick
- Baltimore
- Harford
- Washington
A winter storm warning has also been issued for Garret and Allegany counties.
The cold air has chilled the roads efficiently this weekend, so slick roads and hazardous traveling conditions can be expected Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Moisture will arrive in the form of snow to start. A warm front will then usher in warmer air, changing the temperature profile and forcing a changeover from snow to freezing rain, sleet, and rain.
Baltimore City DOT Prepping For Possible Winter Weather Monday
Models are suggesting this changeover will occur by or around midnight.
Significant icing is expected in western Maryland where some areas could see 0.25″+ of ice accretion. A winter storm warning has been issued for these areas.