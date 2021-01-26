GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools are celebrating Mo Gaba Day Tuesday, named after an inspirational Maryland child.
Mo Gaba, was a Baltimore sports superfan from Glen Burnie, who inspired many around the Baltimore area. He gained attention after he started calling into 105.7 The Fan beginning in 2015 to share his sports knowledge with listeners.
Gaba, who was just 14 years old when he died in June 2020, battled bone cancer most of his life, starting when he was just nine months old. He was also blind.
In 2019, he became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick written in Braille.
In an emotional video, AACPS shared Mo’s legacy.
“Today is Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ inaugural Mo Gaba Day, celebrating the qualities that made Mo an inspiration. They are qualities that so many of our students possess and which we hope to continue to foster in them every day,” the schools tweeted.
After his death, the Baltimore Ravens honored his life with a section called Mo’s Rows at the games during the covid-19 pandemic.
The Baltimore Orioles also inducted him into their Hall of Fame just hours before his death. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In December 2020, a three-block radius near M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards was named Mo Gaba Way after the inspirational teen.
Mo would have turned 15 on Jan. 26, 2021.