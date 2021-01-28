COVID IN MD:Maryland Vaccination Guide
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus vaccines, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate and hospitalizations are declining as nearly 2,200 new cases were reported by state health officials.

As of Thursday, the state reported 2,190 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 348,749. Forty more Marylanders have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 6,861.

Trends continue to move downward with hospitalizations are down by 11 to 1,636 and 376 patients remain in the ICU. The positivity rate is at 6.15%.

Since Wednesday, 46,476 more people were tested for coronavirus, bringing the testing total to 6.8 million.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Maryland remains in Phase 1C in its vaccination plan.

As of Wednesday morning, 852,625 doses have been distributed total throughout the state and 449,916 doses have been administered. Of the total doses administered, 383,300 have received one dose and 66,616 have received two.

The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging physicians and patients to now consider monoclonal antibody treatment, which they claim has been shown to reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalization in people with mild or moderate COVID symptoms.

Here’s a breakdown:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,134 (177) 1*
Anne Arundel 32,362 (444) 14*
Baltimore City 37,464 (783) 21*
Baltimore County 46,618 (1,098) 33*
Calvert 3,340 (58) 1*
Caroline 1,833 (16) 0*
Carroll 6,808 (188) 5*
Cecil 4,690 (109) 2*
Charles 7,833 (143) 1*
Dorchester 2,031 (33) 0*
Frederick 15,342 (232) 8*
Garrett 1,782 (56) 1*
Harford 11,127 (202) 4*
Howard 14,330 (195) 6*
Kent 1,023 (34) 2*
Montgomery 58,011 (1,250) 44*
Prince George’s 66,888 (1,191) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,328 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,489 (102) 0*
Somerset 2,222 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,635 (21) 0*
Washington 11,228 (219) 3*
Wicomico 6,213 (125) 0*
Worcester 3,018 (77) 1*
Data not available 0 (50) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 16,864 (2) 0*
10-19 32,737 (6) 1*
20-29 63,548 (32) 1*
30-39 60,429 (71) 6*
40-49 53,340 (194) 4*
50-59 52,676 (527) 23*
60-69 35,516 (1,082) 18*
70-79 20,159 (1,743) 33*
80+ 13,480 (3,202) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 182,882 (3,325) 86*
Male 165,867 (3,536) 90*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 98,829 (2,397) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,615 (233) 7*
White (NH) 118,912 (3,469) 91*
Hispanic 57,295 (642) 15*
Other (NH) 16,329 (67) 0*
Data not available 49,769 (53) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff