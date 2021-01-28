ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s positivity rate and hospitalizations are declining as nearly 2,200 new cases were reported by state health officials.
As of Thursday, the state reported 2,190 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 348,749. Forty more Marylanders have died as a result of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 6,861.
Trends continue to move downward with hospitalizations are down by 11 to 1,636 and 376 patients remain in the ICU. The positivity rate is at 6.15%.
Since Wednesday, 46,476 more people were tested for coronavirus, bringing the testing total to 6.8 million.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Maryland Vaccination Guide
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Maryland remains in Phase 1C in its vaccination plan.
As of Wednesday morning, 852,625 doses have been distributed total throughout the state and 449,916 doses have been administered. Of the total doses administered, 383,300 have received one dose and 66,616 have received two.
The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging physicians and patients to now consider monoclonal antibody treatment, which they claim has been shown to reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalization in people with mild or moderate COVID symptoms.
Here’s a breakdown:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,134
|(177)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|32,362
|(444)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|37,464
|(783)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|46,618
|(1,098)
|33*
|Calvert
|3,340
|(58)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,833
|(16)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,808
|(188)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,690
|(109)
|2*
|Charles
|7,833
|(143)
|1*
|Dorchester
|2,031
|(33)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,342
|(232)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,782
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|11,127
|(202)
|4*
|Howard
|14,330
|(195)
|6*
|Kent
|1,023
|(34)
|2*
|Montgomery
|58,011
|(1,250)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|66,888
|(1,191)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,328
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,489
|(102)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,222
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,635
|(21)
|0*
|Washington
|11,228
|(219)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,213
|(125)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,018
|(77)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|16,864
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|32,737
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|63,548
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|60,429
|(71)
|6*
|40-49
|53,340
|(194)
|4*
|50-59
|52,676
|(527)
|23*
|60-69
|35,516
|(1,082)
|18*
|70-79
|20,159
|(1,743)
|33*
|80+
|13,480
|(3,202)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|182,882
|(3,325)
|86*
|Male
|165,867
|(3,536)
|90*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|98,829
|(2,397)
|62*
|Asian (NH)
|7,615
|(233)
|7*
|White (NH)
|118,912
|(3,469)
|91*
|Hispanic
|57,295
|(642)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,329
|(67)
|0*
|Data not available
|49,769
|(53)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.