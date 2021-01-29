BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure will remain in control over the next several days and it will continue to keep colder than average, late-January temperatures in place.
This cold air will prime central Maryland for a winter storm threat at the end of the month. If this winter storm threat materializes, moderate snowfall amounts will be possible between Sunday morning and Monday night.
Some flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday. The snowfall forecast will be refined over the next several days, but some locations could have to do some shoveling.
On Friday, we will start the day out with a real feel temperature in the single digits, and the afternoon won’t be much better. The forecast will feature blustery and cold weather. We are forecasting a high around 34, however, the wind will make it feel more like the 10s for much of the day.
We will be monitoring the development of a surface cyclone east of the Rockies Thursday night and Friday. This disturbance will push into the mid-Atlantic this weekend and will bring a rather promising chance of snow to the Greater Baltimore area.
