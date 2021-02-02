Maryland WeatherWinter Storm Moves Out Of Maryland Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports under 1,000 new daily cases for the first time since November, with 905 new cases reported Tuesday morning.

Hospitalizations did go up slightly, with 30 new cases and 1,467 total hospitalized in the state. ICU beds dropped down to 366 people, with 1,101 in acute care.

Thirty-four more people died in the last 24 hours, surpassing 7,000 deaths with 7,012 deaths reported in the state since the pandemic began. There have been 356,541 confirmed cases in the state.

The statewide positivity rate went up slightly by .18%, now at 5.79%. The state conducted 13,702 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 7 million tested total.

Maryland has administered 553,733 doses. There have been 462,162 first doses received and 91,571 doses received.

In the last 24 hours, 6,252 doses have been received and 3,112 second doses.

Here is a breakdown of numbers in the state.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,212 (185) 1*
Anne Arundel 33,111 (460) 14*
Baltimore City 38,120 (801) 21*
Baltimore County 47,608 (1,120) 33*
Calvert 3,438 (60) 1*
Caroline 1,902 (16) 0*
Carroll 7,001 (189) 5*
Cecil 4,776 (109) 2*
Charles 8,087 (144) 1*
Dorchester 2,106 (36) 0*
Frederick 15,722 (237) 8*
Garrett 1,798 (57) 1*
Harford 11,450 (205) 4*
Howard 14,656 (199) 6*
Kent 1,053 (34) 2*
Montgomery 59,292 (1,269) 44*
Prince George’s 68,295 (1,210) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,378 (33) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,618 (105) 0*
Somerset 2,261 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,707 (23) 0*
Washington 11,494 (225) 3*
Wicomico 6,371 (128) 0*
Worcester 3,085 (77) 1*
Data not available 0 (64) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,402 (3) 0*
10-19 33,543 (6) 1*
20-29 64,847 (32) 1*
30-39 61,665 (71) 6*
40-49 54,457 (196) 4*
50-59 53,834 (537) 23*
60-69 36,330 (1,102) 18*
70-79 20,676 (1,783) 33*
80+ 13,787 (3,280) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 187,031 (3,391) 86*
Male 169,510 (3,621) 90*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 101,160 (2,434) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,836 (245) 7*
White (NH) 121,919 (3,546) 92*
Hispanic 58,342 (654) 15*
Other (NH) 16,743 (68) 0*
Data not available 50,541 (65) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of the state’s vaccinations:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 6,762 9.603% 872 1.238%
Anne Arundel 39,469 6.814% 8,390 1.448%
Baltimore 72,997 8.823% 16,916 2.045%
Baltimore City 40,842 6.882% 11,044 1.861%
Calvert 8,736 9.442% 1,424 1.539%
Caroline 3,175 9.504% 684 2.048%
Carroll 14,240 8.454% 2,841 1.687%
Cecil 7,645 7.433% 962 0.935%
Charles 8,516 5.216% 803 0.492%
Dorchester 3,004 9.408% 618 1.936%
Frederick 22,012 8.481% 3,629 1.398%
Garrett 3,276 11.291% 410 1.413%
Harford 21,847 8.553% 4,523 1.771%
Howard 29,645 9.102% 6,052 1.858%
Kent 2,224 11.451% 396 2.039%
Montgomery 69,744 6.638% 11,152 1.061%
Prince George’s 30,521 3.356% 4,402 0.484%
Queen Anne’s 4,496 8.924% 870 1.727%
St. Mary’s 11,350 9.999% 2,110 1.859%
Somerset 2,034 7.94% 415 1.62%
Talbot 4,726 12.711% 616 1.657%
Washington 11,346 7.511% 2,997 1.984%
Wicomico 10,473 10.108% 2,571 2.481%
Worcester 6,332 12.113% 1,015 1.942%
Unknown 26,740 N/A 5,857 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 2,216 379
20-29 44,526 11,746
30-39 67,969 19,051
40-49 68,347 18,087
50-59 73,915 19,523
60-69 65,858 14,358
70-79 73,118 4,383
80+ 58,212 4,044
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 285,873 61,734
Male 167,042 29,681
Unknown Gender 9,247 156

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 68,150 13,997
Asian 29,219 7,092
White 293,192 54,132
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,478 358
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 836 215
Other Race 41,527 4,899
Unknown Race 27,760 10,878

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 17,123 3,292
Not Hispanic or Latino 389,827 76,161
Unknown 55,212 55,212

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

