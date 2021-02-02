ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports under 1,000 new daily cases for the first time since November, with 905 new cases reported Tuesday morning.
Hospitalizations did go up slightly, with 30 new cases and 1,467 total hospitalized in the state. ICU beds dropped down to 366 people, with 1,101 in acute care.
Thirty-four more people died in the last 24 hours, surpassing 7,000 deaths with 7,012 deaths reported in the state since the pandemic began. There have been 356,541 confirmed cases in the state.
The statewide positivity rate went up slightly by .18%, now at 5.79%. The state conducted 13,702 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 7 million tested total.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Maryland Vaccination Guide
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Maryland has administered 553,733 doses. There have been 462,162 first doses received and 91,571 doses received.
In the last 24 hours, 6,252 doses have been received and 3,112 second doses.
Here is a breakdown of numbers in the state.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,212
|(185)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|33,111
|(460)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|38,120
|(801)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|47,608
|(1,120)
|33*
|Calvert
|3,438
|(60)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,902
|(16)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,001
|(189)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,776
|(109)
|2*
|Charles
|8,087
|(144)
|1*
|Dorchester
|2,106
|(36)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,722
|(237)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,798
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|11,450
|(205)
|4*
|Howard
|14,656
|(199)
|6*
|Kent
|1,053
|(34)
|2*
|Montgomery
|59,292
|(1,269)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|68,295
|(1,210)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,378
|(33)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,618
|(105)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,261
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,707
|(23)
|0*
|Washington
|11,494
|(225)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,371
|(128)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,085
|(77)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(64)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,402
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|33,543
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|64,847
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|61,665
|(71)
|6*
|40-49
|54,457
|(196)
|4*
|50-59
|53,834
|(537)
|23*
|60-69
|36,330
|(1,102)
|18*
|70-79
|20,676
|(1,783)
|33*
|80+
|13,787
|(3,280)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|187,031
|(3,391)
|86*
|Male
|169,510
|(3,621)
|90*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|101,160
|(2,434)
|62*
|Asian (NH)
|7,836
|(245)
|7*
|White (NH)
|121,919
|(3,546)
|92*
|Hispanic
|58,342
|(654)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,743
|(68)
|0*
|Data not available
|50,541
|(65)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of the state’s vaccinations:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|6,762
|9.603%
|872
|1.238%
|Anne Arundel
|39,469
|6.814%
|8,390
|1.448%
|Baltimore
|72,997
|8.823%
|16,916
|2.045%
|Baltimore City
|40,842
|6.882%
|11,044
|1.861%
|Calvert
|8,736
|9.442%
|1,424
|1.539%
|Caroline
|3,175
|9.504%
|684
|2.048%
|Carroll
|14,240
|8.454%
|2,841
|1.687%
|Cecil
|7,645
|7.433%
|962
|0.935%
|Charles
|8,516
|5.216%
|803
|0.492%
|Dorchester
|3,004
|9.408%
|618
|1.936%
|Frederick
|22,012
|8.481%
|3,629
|1.398%
|Garrett
|3,276
|11.291%
|410
|1.413%
|Harford
|21,847
|8.553%
|4,523
|1.771%
|Howard
|29,645
|9.102%
|6,052
|1.858%
|Kent
|2,224
|11.451%
|396
|2.039%
|Montgomery
|69,744
|6.638%
|11,152
|1.061%
|Prince George’s
|30,521
|3.356%
|4,402
|0.484%
|Queen Anne’s
|4,496
|8.924%
|870
|1.727%
|St. Mary’s
|11,350
|9.999%
|2,110
|1.859%
|Somerset
|2,034
|7.94%
|415
|1.62%
|Talbot
|4,726
|12.711%
|616
|1.657%
|Washington
|11,346
|7.511%
|2,997
|1.984%
|Wicomico
|10,473
|10.108%
|2,571
|2.481%
|Worcester
|6,332
|12.113%
|1,015
|1.942%
|Unknown
|26,740
|N/A
|5,857
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|2,216
|379
|20-29
|44,526
|11,746
|30-39
|67,969
|19,051
|40-49
|68,347
|18,087
|50-59
|73,915
|19,523
|60-69
|65,858
|14,358
|70-79
|73,118
|4,383
|80+
|58,212
|4,044
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|285,873
|61,734
|Male
|167,042
|29,681
|Unknown Gender
|9,247
|156
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|68,150
|13,997
|Asian
|29,219
|7,092
|White
|293,192
|54,132
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,478
|358
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|836
|215
|Other Race
|41,527
|4,899
|Unknown Race
|27,760
|10,878
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|17,123
|3,292
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|389,827
|76,161
|Unknown
|55,212
|55,212
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.