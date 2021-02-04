LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Laurel are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after officers found him dead inside his home Wednesday afternoon.
The city’s police department said officers responded to a call of a possible burglary just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Main Street. When they got to the scene, the officers found 43-year-old Brian Bregman dead inside his home.
Bregman’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police did not release further details about his death.
Anyone with information should call police at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
