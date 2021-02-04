Domino Sugar Is Replacing Its Giant Neon Sign In Baltimore After Nearly 70 YearsThe company will renovate the sign with structural repairs and brand new letters that they say will "mimic the look of neon."

Duff Goldman, Baltimore's 'Ace Of Cakes,' Wife Johnna Welcome Baby GirlFamous Baltimore cake master Duff Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed a daughter on Sunday, the couple posted on Instagram.

Baltimore County Police Rescue 2 Loose Horses During SnowstormThe snowy conditions and freezing rain kept Baltimore County Police officers busy on Monday. One officer came across two loose horses in Kingsville, Maryland.

New Green Sea Turtle Kai Getting Rehab At National AquariumA juvenile green sea turtle who was left stranded on a barrier island after a boat strike in 2018 is getting some rehab at the National Aquarium.

Broadway Coming Back To Hippodrome Theatre Starting Fall 2021

'We Really Missed The Snow': Marylanders Enjoy One Of State's Biggest Snowstorms In YearsFrom Carroll County to Harford County, many Marylanders WJZ spoke with Monday said they were enjoying seeing significant snow for the first time in a while.