LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested two people in the February 3 murder and robbery of a Laurel man at his home, the city’s police department said Friday.
Detectives arrested 23-year-old Marie Nancy Hassan of Hyattsville on Wednesday and 21-year-old Caleb Rinwi Gonga of Lanham on Thursday. Both face numerous charges, including first-degree murder and home invasion.
Police officers got a call of a possible burglary in the 500 block of Main Street around 1 p.m. on February 3. When they got to the scene, the officers found 43-year-old Brian Bregman dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the Laurel Police Department said.
Police officers got a call of a possible burglary in the 500 block of Main Street around 1 p.m. on February 3. When they got to the scene, the officers found 43-year-old Brian Bregman dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the Laurel Police Department said.
An investigation revealed Bregman invited Hassan to his home on the night of January 30. Police said Hassan conspired with Gonga and others to rob Bregman, adding they anticipate making more arrests.
The murder was not random, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
