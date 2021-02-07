ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,500 more coronavirus cases were reported Sunday morning as state hospitalizations and positivity rate continued their downward trend.

Maryland added 1,566 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more people died as a result of the virus.

As of Sunday, the state reported a total of 363,650 cases and 7,170 deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 1,402. Of those, 1,076 are in acute care and 326 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also decreased slightly to 5.73%.

Since the pandemic began, 7,237,247 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Of those, 2,885,052 people have tested negative.

As of Sunday morning, the state reported 646,925 first dose vaccines were administered and 258,900 second dose vaccines were administered.

Slots to get the shots are still very limited, even as more mass vaccination sites open.

Maryland is in Phase 1c of its vaccination distribution plan.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,310 (189) 1* Anne Arundel 33,812 (478) 14* Baltimore City 38,733 (813) 21* Baltimore County 48,477 (1,148) 34* Calvert 3,513 (62) 1* Caroline 1,960 (18) 0* Carroll 7,155 (198) 5* Cecil 4,858 (111) 2* Charles 8,328 (146) 2* Dorchester 2,174 (37) 0* Frederick 16,057 (247) 9* Garrett 1,821 (57) 1* Harford 11,714 (212) 4* Howard 14,952 (204) 6* Kent 1,069 (35) 2* Montgomery 60,479 (1,298) 44* Prince George’s 69,600 (1,230) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,437 (35) 1* St. Mary’s 4,775 (108) 0* Somerset 2,304 (26) 0* Talbot 1,758 (26) 0* Washington 11,714 (233) 3* Wicomico 6,510 (134) 0* Worcester 3,140 (85) 1* Data not available 0 (40) 0*