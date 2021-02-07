ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1,500 more coronavirus cases were reported Sunday morning as state hospitalizations and positivity rate continued their downward trend.
Maryland added 1,566 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more people died as a result of the virus.
As of Sunday, the state reported a total of 363,650 cases and 7,170 deaths.
Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 1,402. Of those, 1,076 are in acute care and 326 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also decreased slightly to 5.73%.
Since the pandemic began, 7,237,247 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Of those, 2,885,052 people have tested negative.
As of Sunday morning, the state reported 646,925 first dose vaccines were administered and 258,900 second dose vaccines were administered.
Slots to get the shots are still very limited, even as more mass vaccination sites open.
Maryland is in Phase 1c of its vaccination distribution plan.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,310
|(189)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|33,812
|(478)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|38,733
|(813)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|48,477
|(1,148)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,513
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,960
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,155
|(198)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,858
|(111)
|2*
|Charles
|8,328
|(146)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,174
|(37)
|0*
|Frederick
|16,057
|(247)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,821
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|11,714
|(212)
|4*
|Howard
|14,952
|(204)
|6*
|Kent
|1,069
|(35)
|2*
|Montgomery
|60,479
|(1,298)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|69,600
|(1,230)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,437
|(35)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,775
|(108)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,304
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,758
|(26)
|0*
|Washington
|11,714
|(233)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,510
|(134)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,140
|(85)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(40)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,841
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|34,275
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|66,063
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|62,789
|(73)
|6*
|40-49
|55,481
|(199)
|5*
|50-59
|54,891
|(545)
|23*
|60-69
|37,084
|(1,130)
|18*
|70-79
|21,140
|(1,814)
|35*
|80+
|14,086
|(3,363)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|190,707
|(3,458)
|88*
|Male
|172,943
|(3,712)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|103,326
|(2,481)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,046
|(248)
|7*
|White (NH)
|124,776
|(3,653)
|93*
|Hispanic
|59,224
|(671)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,038
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,240
|(43)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.