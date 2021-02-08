ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases are added Monday morning as hospitalizations go up by 11 overnight.
There are now 364,553 cases in the state, up 903 from Sunday. Twenty-three more Marylanders have died, a total of 7,193 deaths since the pandemic began.
Eleven more Marylanders are hospitalized Monday morning, bringing the total to 1,413. There are 318 in ICU beds and 1,095 in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is 5.67%. Maryland conducted 22,844 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 7.2 million tests conducted.
Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C of its coronavirus vaccine efforts. There have been 690,081 doses administered, with 539,063 first doses received- 13,719 in the last 24 hours. There have been 4,463 second doses received in the last 24 hours- 151,018 total.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,317
|(190)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|33,911
|(479)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|38,828
|(816)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|48,568
|(1,152)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,519
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,962
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,176
|(198)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,866
|(111)
|2*
|Charles
|8,357
|(148)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,184
|(37)
|0*
|Frederick
|16,100
|(247)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,821
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|11,765
|(212)
|4*
|Howard
|14,981
|(205)
|6*
|Kent
|1,069
|(36)
|2*
|Montgomery
|60,633
|(1,303)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|69,779
|(1,234)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,439
|(35)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,803
|(108)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,310
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,763
|(26)
|0*
|Washington
|11,729
|(235)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,525
|(135)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,148
|(85)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(38)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,907
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|34,390
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|66,210
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|62,916
|(73)
|6*
|40-49
|55,588
|(199)
|5*
|50-59
|55,030
|(550)
|23*
|60-69
|37,185
|(1,135)
|18*
|70-79
|21,212
|(1,821)
|35*
|80+
|14,115
|(3,370)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|191,169
|(3,467)
|88*
|Male
|173,384
|(3,726)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|103,618
|(2,489)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,078
|(248)
|7*
|White (NH)
|125,146
|(3,660)
|93*
|Hispanic
|59,331
|(674)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,079
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,301
|(48)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|8,030
|11.404%
|1,763
|2.504%
|Anne Arundel
|46,511
|8.03%
|16,357
|2.824%
|Baltimore
|86,486
|10.453%
|28,161
|3.404%
|Baltimore City
|46,963
|7.913%
|16,902
|2.848%
|Calvert
|10,589
|11.444%
|2,443
|2.64%
|Caroline
|3,783
|11.324%
|1,269
|3.799%
|Carroll
|16,457
|9.77%
|5,470
|3.247%
|Cecil
|8,441
|8.207%
|1,724
|1.676%
|Charles
|9,152
|5.606%
|1,423
|0.872%
|Dorchester
|3,374
|10.567%
|1,038
|3.251%
|Frederick
|26,526
|10.22%
|5,838
|2.249%
|Garrett
|3,569
|12.301%
|1,013
|3.491%
|Harford
|25,009
|9.791%
|7,913
|3.098%
|Howard
|34,833
|10.695%
|10,376
|3.186%
|Kent
|2,866
|14.756%
|625
|3.218%
|Montgomery
|85,901
|8.176%
|18,393
|1.751%
|Prince George’s
|36,897
|4.058%
|7,889
|0.868%
|Queen Anne’s
|5,354
|10.627%
|1,802
|3.577%
|St. Mary’s
|12,992
|11.446%
|4,136
|3.644%
|Somerset
|2,318
|9.049%
|594
|2.319%
|Talbot
|5,517
|14.838%
|1,352
|3.636%
|Washington
|14,473
|9.582%
|3,876
|2.566%
|Wicomico
|12,319
|11.89%
|3,791
|3.659%
|Worcester
|7,587
|14.513%
|1,760
|3.367%
|Unknown
|29,134
|N/A
|8,730
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|2,631
|784
|20-29
|49,420
|19,886
|30-39
|75,743
|31,250
|40-49
|76,340
|29,956
|50-59
|83,072
|32,752
|60-69
|81,805
|24,307
|70-79
|95,211
|8,841
|80+
|72,868
|6,864
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|338,522
|103,098
|Male
|196,805
|51,368
|Unknown Gender
|9,766
|174
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|80,787
|23,499
|Asian
|33,453
|11,785
|White
|345,029
|95,146
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,719
|593
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|1,011
|363
|Other Race
|49,087
|8,406
|Unknown Race
|34,007
|14,848
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|19,899
|6,360
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|461,230
|131,089
|Unknown
|63,964
|63,964
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.