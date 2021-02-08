COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases are added Monday morning as hospitalizations go up by 11 overnight.

There are now 364,553 cases in the state, up 903 from Sunday. Twenty-three more Marylanders have died, a total of 7,193 deaths since the pandemic began.

Eleven more Marylanders are hospitalized Monday morning, bringing the total to 1,413. There are 318 in ICU beds and 1,095 in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is 5.67%. Maryland conducted 22,844 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 7.2 million tests conducted.

Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C of its coronavirus vaccine efforts. There have been 690,081 doses administered, with 539,063 first doses received- 13,719 in the last 24 hours. There have been 4,463 second doses received in the last 24 hours- 151,018 total.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,317 (190) 1*
Anne Arundel 33,911 (479) 14*
Baltimore City 38,828 (816) 21*
Baltimore County 48,568 (1,152) 34*
Calvert 3,519 (62) 1*
Caroline 1,962 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,176 (198) 5*
Cecil 4,866 (111) 2*
Charles 8,357 (148) 2*
Dorchester 2,184 (37) 0*
Frederick 16,100 (247) 9*
Garrett 1,821 (57) 1*
Harford 11,765 (212) 4*
Howard 14,981 (205) 6*
Kent 1,069 (36) 2*
Montgomery 60,633 (1,303) 44*
Prince George’s 69,779 (1,234) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,439 (35) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,803 (108) 0*
Somerset 2,310 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,763 (26) 0*
Washington 11,729 (235) 3*
Wicomico 6,525 (135) 0*
Worcester 3,148 (85) 1*
Data not available 0 (38) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,907 (3) 0*
10-19 34,390 (6) 1*
20-29 66,210 (34) 1*
30-39 62,916 (73) 6*
40-49 55,588 (199) 5*
50-59 55,030 (550) 23*
60-69 37,185 (1,135) 18*
70-79 21,212 (1,821) 35*
80+ 14,115 (3,370) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 191,169 (3,467) 88*
Male 173,384 (3,726) 91*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 103,618 (2,489) 64*
Asian (NH) 8,078 (248) 7*
White (NH) 125,146 (3,660) 93*
Hispanic 59,331 (674) 15*
Other (NH) 17,079 (74) 0*
Data not available 51,301 (48) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 8,030 11.404% 1,763 2.504%
Anne Arundel 46,511 8.03% 16,357 2.824%
Baltimore 86,486 10.453% 28,161 3.404%
Baltimore City 46,963 7.913% 16,902 2.848%
Calvert 10,589 11.444% 2,443 2.64%
Caroline 3,783 11.324% 1,269 3.799%
Carroll 16,457 9.77% 5,470 3.247%
Cecil 8,441 8.207% 1,724 1.676%
Charles 9,152 5.606% 1,423 0.872%
Dorchester 3,374 10.567% 1,038 3.251%
Frederick 26,526 10.22% 5,838 2.249%
Garrett 3,569 12.301% 1,013 3.491%
Harford 25,009 9.791% 7,913 3.098%
Howard 34,833 10.695% 10,376 3.186%
Kent 2,866 14.756% 625 3.218%
Montgomery 85,901 8.176% 18,393 1.751%
Prince George’s 36,897 4.058% 7,889 0.868%
Queen Anne’s 5,354 10.627% 1,802 3.577%
St. Mary’s 12,992 11.446% 4,136 3.644%
Somerset 2,318 9.049% 594 2.319%
Talbot 5,517 14.838% 1,352 3.636%
Washington 14,473 9.582% 3,876 2.566%
Wicomico 12,319 11.89% 3,791 3.659%
Worcester 7,587 14.513% 1,760 3.367%
Unknown 29,134 N/A 8,730 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 2,631 784
20-29 49,420 19,886
30-39 75,743 31,250
40-49 76,340 29,956
50-59 83,072 32,752
60-69 81,805 24,307
70-79 95,211 8,841
80+ 72,868 6,864
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 338,522 103,098
Male 196,805 51,368
Unknown Gender 9,766 174

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 80,787 23,499
Asian 33,453 11,785
White 345,029 95,146
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,719 593
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 1,011 363
Other Race 49,087 8,406
Unknown Race 34,007 14,848

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 19,899 6,360
Not Hispanic or Latino 461,230 131,089
Unknown 63,964 63,964

