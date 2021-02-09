COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports under 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day as it adds 976 new cases Tuesday morning.

Hospitalizations dropped by 36, now at 1,377 hospitalized in the state. ICU beds went up to 326 and there are 1,051 in acute care.

RELATED: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Launch Program For Guaranteed Monthly Income To Some Low-Income Families

Forty-one more Marylanders have died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the state reports, bringing the total to 7,234. There have been 365,529 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

The statewide positivity rate went up slightly by .11%, now at 5.78%. The state conducted 14,361 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Maryland is still in Phase 1C of its vaccine efforts. They have administered 727,828 doses in the last two months. At this time, 558,838 first doses have been received, an addition of 13,745 in the last day. Second doses lag at 168,990, with 14,350 in the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths in the state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

RELATED: Woman Assaulted With Razor Blade In Glen Burnie
County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,321 (191) 1*
Anne Arundel 33,980 (482) 14*
Baltimore City 38,909 (822) 21*
Baltimore County 48,631 (1,160) 34*
Calvert 3,526 (62) 1*
Caroline 1,969 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,209 (198) 5*
Cecil 4,875 (111) 2*
Charles 8,388 (148) 2*
Dorchester 2,189 (38) 0*
Frederick 16,159 (247) 9*
Garrett 1,822 (57) 1*
Harford 11,791 (214) 4*
Howard 15,037 (206) 6*
Kent 1,070 (36) 2*
Montgomery 60,835 (1,307) 44*
Prince George’s 70,020 (1,236) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,443 (35) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,817 (108) 0*
Somerset 2,317 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,770 (26) 0*
Washington 11,756 (236) 3*
Wicomico 6,543 (135) 0*
Worcester 3,152 (86) 1*
Data not available 0 (49) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,959 (3) 0*
10-19 34,519 (6) 1*
20-29 66,387 (34) 1*
30-39 63,082 (73) 6*
40-49 55,711 (200) 5*
50-59 55,177 (549) 23*
60-69 37,271 (1,140) 18*
70-79 21,275 (1,834) 35*
80+ 14,148 (3,393) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 191,666 (3,488) 88*
Male 173,863 (3,746) 91*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 103,919 (2,497) 64*
Asian (NH) 8,116 (249) 7*
White (NH) 125,464 (3,679) 93*
Hispanic 59,500 (678) 15*
Other (NH) 17,118 (72) 0*
Data not available 51,412 (59) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 8,066 11.455% 1,904 2.704%
Anne Arundel 47,403 8.184% 16,818 2.903%
Baltimore 88,449 10.69% 31,370 3.792%
Baltimore City 48,496 8.171% 18,225 3.071%
Calvert 10,721 11.587% 2,908 3.143%
Caroline 3,804 11.387% 1,287 3.853%
Carroll 16,619 9.866% 5,814 3.452%
Cecil 8,501 8.265% 1,820 1.769%
Charles 10,141 6.212% 2,272 1.392%
Dorchester 3,460 10.837% 1,062 3.326%
Frederick 26,870 10.353% 6,466 2.491%
Garrett 3,780 13.028% 1,346 4.639%
Harford 25,645 10.04% 8,803 3.446%
Howard 35,552 10.916% 11,030 3.387%
Kent 3,193 16.44% 639 3.29%
Montgomery 88,820 8.454% 20,423 1.944%
Prince George’s 38,101 4.19% 8,656 0.952%
Queen Anne’s 5,411 10.74% 1,831 3.634%
St. Mary’s 13,113 11.552% 5,281 4.652%
Somerset 2,339 9.131% 597 2.331%
Talbot 5,572 14.986% 1,396 3.755%
Washington 15,020 9.944% 4,084 2.704%
Wicomico 12,479 12.044% 3,883 3.748%
Worcester 7,696 14.722% 1,784 3.413%
Unknown 29,575 N/A 9,289 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 2,696 875
20-29 50,302 21,490
30-39 77,072 33,593
40-49 77,721 32,364
50-59 84,649 35,413
60-69 84,259 26,474
70-79 98,675 10,244
80+ 75,461 8,537
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 347,806 112,701
Male 201,121 56,114
Unknown Gender 9,911 175

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 83,043 25,725
Asian 34,061 12,729
White 352,268 104,180
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,764 650
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 1,033 382
Other Race 51,456 9,524
Unknown Race 35,213 15,800

By Ethnicity

MORE: Onelife Fitness Opening In Hunt Valley Towne Centre
Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 20,423 7,020
Not Hispanic or Latino 472,174 143,475
Unknown 66,241 66,241

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff