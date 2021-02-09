ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports under 1,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day as it adds 976 new cases Tuesday morning.
Hospitalizations dropped by 36, now at 1,377 hospitalized in the state. ICU beds went up to 326 and there are 1,051 in acute care.
Forty-one more Marylanders have died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the state reports, bringing the total to 7,234. There have been 365,529 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.
The statewide positivity rate went up slightly by .11%, now at 5.78%. The state conducted 14,361 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
Maryland is still in Phase 1C of its vaccine efforts. They have administered 727,828 doses in the last two months. At this time, 558,838 first doses have been received, an addition of 13,745 in the last day. Second doses lag at 168,990, with 14,350 in the last 24 hours.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths in the state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,321
|(191)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|33,980
|(482)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|38,909
|(822)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|48,631
|(1,160)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,526
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,969
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,209
|(198)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,875
|(111)
|2*
|Charles
|8,388
|(148)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,189
|(38)
|0*
|Frederick
|16,159
|(247)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,822
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|11,791
|(214)
|4*
|Howard
|15,037
|(206)
|6*
|Kent
|1,070
|(36)
|2*
|Montgomery
|60,835
|(1,307)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|70,020
|(1,236)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,443
|(35)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,817
|(108)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,317
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,770
|(26)
|0*
|Washington
|11,756
|(236)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,543
|(135)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,152
|(86)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(49)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,959
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|34,519
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|66,387
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|63,082
|(73)
|6*
|40-49
|55,711
|(200)
|5*
|50-59
|55,177
|(549)
|23*
|60-69
|37,271
|(1,140)
|18*
|70-79
|21,275
|(1,834)
|35*
|80+
|14,148
|(3,393)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|191,666
|(3,488)
|88*
|Male
|173,863
|(3,746)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|103,919
|(2,497)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,116
|(249)
|7*
|White (NH)
|125,464
|(3,679)
|93*
|Hispanic
|59,500
|(678)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,118
|(72)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,412
|(59)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|8,066
|11.455%
|1,904
|2.704%
|Anne Arundel
|47,403
|8.184%
|16,818
|2.903%
|Baltimore
|88,449
|10.69%
|31,370
|3.792%
|Baltimore City
|48,496
|8.171%
|18,225
|3.071%
|Calvert
|10,721
|11.587%
|2,908
|3.143%
|Caroline
|3,804
|11.387%
|1,287
|3.853%
|Carroll
|16,619
|9.866%
|5,814
|3.452%
|Cecil
|8,501
|8.265%
|1,820
|1.769%
|Charles
|10,141
|6.212%
|2,272
|1.392%
|Dorchester
|3,460
|10.837%
|1,062
|3.326%
|Frederick
|26,870
|10.353%
|6,466
|2.491%
|Garrett
|3,780
|13.028%
|1,346
|4.639%
|Harford
|25,645
|10.04%
|8,803
|3.446%
|Howard
|35,552
|10.916%
|11,030
|3.387%
|Kent
|3,193
|16.44%
|639
|3.29%
|Montgomery
|88,820
|8.454%
|20,423
|1.944%
|Prince George’s
|38,101
|4.19%
|8,656
|0.952%
|Queen Anne’s
|5,411
|10.74%
|1,831
|3.634%
|St. Mary’s
|13,113
|11.552%
|5,281
|4.652%
|Somerset
|2,339
|9.131%
|597
|2.331%
|Talbot
|5,572
|14.986%
|1,396
|3.755%
|Washington
|15,020
|9.944%
|4,084
|2.704%
|Wicomico
|12,479
|12.044%
|3,883
|3.748%
|Worcester
|7,696
|14.722%
|1,784
|3.413%
|Unknown
|29,575
|N/A
|9,289
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|2,696
|875
|20-29
|50,302
|21,490
|30-39
|77,072
|33,593
|40-49
|77,721
|32,364
|50-59
|84,649
|35,413
|60-69
|84,259
|26,474
|70-79
|98,675
|10,244
|80+
|75,461
|8,537
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|347,806
|112,701
|Male
|201,121
|56,114
|Unknown Gender
|9,911
|175
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|83,043
|25,725
|Asian
|34,061
|12,729
|White
|352,268
|104,180
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,764
|650
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|1,033
|382
|Other Race
|51,456
|9,524
|Unknown Race
|35,213
|15,800
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|20,423
|7,020
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|472,174
|143,475
|Unknown
|66,241
|66,241
