COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Ivo Louvado, Local TV, Talkers, Victor Rivera

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore police officer was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison for making false statements about a scheme to sell three kilograms of cocaine seized during an investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

Ivo Louvado, 47, of Bel Air, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

RELATED: ‘Game-Changer’ | Inside The Baltimore Lab Producing Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines

According to his guilty plea, Louvado and other officers were taking part in a surveillance operation in west Baltimore in February 2009 when they found a large amount of cocaine inside a vehicle.

RELATED COVERAGE:

RELATED: Maryland Weather: Possible Freezing Rain Overnight, Another Winter Storm Likely Moving In Wednesday

In total, officials seized 41 grams of cocaine, but three kilograms were left in the surveillance van. Instead of turning the drugs in, Louvado and two others, including officer Victor Rivera, gave it to a confidential informant of Rivera’s to sell and shared the proceeds. Louvado reportedly earned $10,000.

During a 2018 interview with the FBI, Louvado lied about the incident and hid other information, according to the guilty plea.

Last month, Rivera was also sentenced to 14 months behind bars.

MORE: 50 Displaced In Gaithersburg Fire, Officials Say

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff