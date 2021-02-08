BARCS Reunites Barak The Dog With His Owner After Losing Home In Baltimore ExplosionAfter four long months, a Baltimore man was reunited with his best friend!

LIST: Where To Score Takeout Deals For Super Bowl SundayIt's Super Bowl weekend, but what's the big game without some food to go along with it? WJZ has compiled a list of some local bars and restaurants offering carryout deals for the big game!

The 'Famous Fund', Created By Jimmy's Famous Seafood To Help Struggling Bars, Is Now A Nonprofit OrganizationThe Famous Fund, created by Jimmy's Famous Seafood to help struggling bars and restaurants in Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now a nonprofit organization.

Baltimore Museum Of Art Welcomes Back Small Groups Of Visitors After Closure Caused By COVID-19 PandemicThe Baltimore Museum of Art took a step toward reopening Saturday as they started welcoming back small groups of visitors.

Google Trends Releases Data For Most Searched Game Day Food Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIt's Super Bowl weekend, but what's the big game without some food to go along with it? Google Trends released its most searched recipes in every state.

Baltimore's Patterson Park In Running To Be Named Country's Best City ParkPatterson Park is one of 20 parks being considered as part of USA Today's "10Best List."